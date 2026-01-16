Meghan Markle is said to be feeling increasingly uneasy as the Royal Family quietly prepares for the possibility of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returning to the UK.

According to royal insiders, contingency planning is underway behind palace walls, signalling that a future visit by Prince Harry and Meghan is being treated not as a family reunion but as a reputational risk.

Six years after stepping back from royal duties and relocating to California, the Sussexes remain estranged from senior royals, with unresolved tensions casting a long shadow over any potential return.

For the monarchy, the stakes are institutional. For Meghan, the moment is deeply personal.

William and Kate Hire Crisis Management Expert

According to reports from the Mail, Prince William and Princess Catherine hired a crisis management professional, Liza Ravenscroft, to prepare for a potential visit from Harry and Meghan.

Ravenscroft, a specialist in crisis management and strategic communications, was recommended by Julian Payne, the current CEO of the global PR firm Edelman and a former communications secretary to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The decision to recruit a dedicated crisis expert speaks volumes about the palace's concerns regarding how the Sussexes' return might unfold.

A source told the Mail that the timing of Ravenscroft's arrival was hardly coincidental, particularly given William's desire to strengthen operational alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne.

'It is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in William's office after a period of turmoil—and when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William's eventual succession,' the source revealed.

Palace Fears 'Trouble Ahead' for the Monarchy

Royal commentator Richard Eden, who writes the Mail on Sunday's prestigious Diary column, has suggested that the palace may indeed be bracing itself for complications.

'The stories about the Sussexes' return to Britain serve to put pressure on the King and the rest of the Royal Family to roll out the red carpet for the Sussexes, even though the California-based couple have never apologised for their disgraceful attacks,' Eden stated, raising eyebrows with his frank assessment of the lingering wounds within the institution.

The complexity of any future visit lies in the fundamental lack of reconciliation between the parties involved. Since Harry and Meghan resigned from their royal duties in 2020, a decision that shocked the monarchy, they have made a series of public revelations that some senior royals believe have irreparably strained their relationships.

The recruitment of a crisis management specialist highlights the widening rift. What was once a family matter has become a damage control and strategic positioning exercise, with both sides seemingly preparing for a confrontation they may not be ready to handle.

For Meghan and Harry, returning to the UK is uncertain. They must rebuild relationships with some family members while maintaining independence and protecting their children from media scrutiny. The palace's contingency plans suggest institutional anxiety over the unprecedented rift in the House of Windsor.

For now, the world watches, waiting to see whether this story ends in reconciliation or another bitter chapter in the Windsor saga.