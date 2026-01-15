The rumour mill has been churning for weeks, but a new revelation from those close to the royal couple suggests something quite significant might be brewing. According to insiders, Prince Harry, aged 41, is unlikely to bring his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the United Kingdom unless his wife Meghan Markle accompanies them, marking what could be a momentous return for the family after years of staying away.

The timing of such a potential family visit hinges entirely on one crucial factor: whether Harry successfully regains his entitlement to police-funded security on British soil. The Duke of Sussex has formally requested a review of his security arrangements, and a decision is expected to be announced within weeks, potentially paving the way for the entire family to travel back to the country they've kept at arm's length.

Should the security review yield a positive result, Meghan would be making her first trip to the UK since September 2022, whilst their children would return for the first time since June 2022. That summer visit nearly four years ago seems like ancient history in terms of the family's evolving relationship with the monarchy and the country.

The Importance of Family Unity for Harry and Meghan

A source close to the Sussexes shared telling remarks about the couple's approach to family and their philanthropic work together. 'I think she would come back with him and the children,' the insider said. 'They love to do stuff as a family whenever they can, and when they do things as a couple philanthropically, they often do take the kids along privately. I can't see a reason why he'd come over with the kids without her.'

This observation underscores a fundamental truth about how the Duke and Duchess operate: they view themselves as a unified partnership, particularly when it comes to decisions affecting their children and charitable endeavours. The notion of Harry traversing the Atlantic to the UK with Archie and Lilibet whilst leaving Meghan behind simply doesn't align with their family philosophy.

When Might Prince Harry and His Family Return to the UK?

The immediate calendar offers one significant occasion this month. Harry is due to travel to London for the commencement of his High Court legal claim against Associated Newspapers, with proceedings set to begin next week. However, Meghan and the children are not expected to accompany him during this trip, as the trial represents a legal obligation rather than a family or philanthropic matter.

The real opportunity for a full family reconciliation could materialise in July, when the couple might attend the one-year countdown celebrations for the 2027 Invictus Games. This event, so closely tied to Harry's personal mission and charitable work, presents the perfect occasion for Meghan and the children to return alongside him in a meaningful capacity. The Invictus Games countdown would align perfectly with their shared philosophy of family involvement in their public-facing endeavours.

The question now rests entirely in the hands of the courts and security assessments. If Harry's police protection appeal succeeds, and if the couple determines that the moment is right for a family homecoming, 2026 could finally see the Sussexes step foot on British ground together as a complete unit. Until then, speculation will continue to swirl around whether this fractured family relationship can be repaired through the simple act of returning home.