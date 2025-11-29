Meghan Markle is facing a renewed round of scrutiny over how she presents her children online after releasing another set of partially obscured photographs of Archie and Lilibet. The latest image, shared during the Thanksgiving period, featured the duchess posing with her two children, whose faces were once again turned away from the camera.

The timing of the release, which coincided with an expansion of Markle's retail partnerships and updates to her curated ShopMy product page, has reignited debate over whether the children are being used to bolster the Sussex brand.

New Photos and Strategic Timing Raise Questions

The Thanksgiving-themed photograph was posted across her As Ever and Instagram accounts, continuing a long-running pattern in which Archie and Lilibet appear only from behind or in partial profile.

Critics noted that within the same hour, Markle promoted a new selection of clothing and accessories through her ShopMy portal. The closely aligned posts sparked speculation that the family imagery may have been used to drive attention and traffic towards her commercial platforms.

Observers suggest the release schedule appeared carefully aligned, matching family-focused posts with retail activity. Supporters contend Markle is simply protecting her children's privacy. Critics, however, argue the coordination points to a deliberate marketing strategy rather than coincidence.

Claims That Privacy Messaging Is Used as a Marketing Tool

Markle has consistently maintained a 'privacy-first' stance regarding her children. Critics argue that the carefully curated imagery conflicts with this messaging.

However, critics say the highly curated aesthetic contradicts that message. One source familiar with her digital strategy, as cited by RadarOnline, argued that the carefully framed images reveal the children 'just enough to spark fascination, curiosity, and clicks'.

The source also accused Markle of turning Archie and Lilibet into 'dream clickbait' and managing their visibility for 'maximum brand value'.

Analysts following the Sussexes' online activity say the pattern is well established. From birthdays to seasonal holidays, most photos of the children follow the same approach: glimpses rather than full views.

Critics argue that the mystique surrounding the children enhances audience engagement, which in turn benefits the wider Sussex lifestyle brand.

Insiders Say the Children's Visibility Is 'Expertly Curated'

A digital strategist who has monitored Markle's online growth said the duchess 'expertly curates' her children's online profiles in line with influencer-style content principles. The strategist described the approach as similar to that used by social media parents who manage their children's visibility as part of a broader brand identity.

Some observers have gone further, suggesting that Archie and Lilibet may eventually be introduced to controlled social media accounts of their own.

Analysts predict that such channels could attract significant attention and potentially large sponsorship offers if they were ever launched under the Sussex brand umbrella.

Journalist Tom Sykes Weighs In on the Drip-Fed Imagery

Journalist Tom Sykes supported these concerns in his commentary on The Royalist Substack, arguing that the children are being 'sold by the inch'.

He said their images are 'drip-fed to the punters' as part of the lifestyle offering associated with the Sussexes.

Sykes highlighted that the images are always similar: backs facing the camera, faces partially visible, and heavy cropping that withholds a full view while still releasing highly shareable content.

He also noted that enough angles and glimpses of the children have surfaced over the years that their full appearances could likely be reconstructed. Sykes argued that this undermines the public-facing explanation of privacy protection.