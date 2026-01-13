Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship has been at the centre of speculation since the former first joined the royal family in 2018. Multiple sources claimed that Markle and Middleton have not sorted out their issues. There are also some allegations that the two women have not spoken to each other in years.

In a previous interview, Markle claimed that Middleton once made her cry. The incident took place during her bridesmaids' dress-fitting. Middleton reportedly had concerns about Princess Charlotte's attire, which resulted in a disagreement with Markle. However, recent reports suggest that Prince Harry's wife may have just extended an olive branch to the future queen.

A Quiet Birthday From California

When Kate turned 44, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not greet the Princess of Wales on their social media accounts. Some royal commentators argued that this was a snub. In contrast, others argued the opposite: for a woman often accused of 'upstaging' her sister‑in‑law, doing nothing was the least dramatic option.

By remaining silent, fans say she effectively gave Kate "space and peace" on her day, leaving the spotlight squarely on the future queen rather than turning it into another Sussex‑versus‑Wales news cycle.

A Sombre Palace Tribute That Split Fans

Kensington Palace commemorated Middleton's birthday by sharing a sombre video about Mother Nature and the fragility of life. This tone struck some viewers as unusually sombre for a royal celebration. The message, framed around healing and living fully, landed in a way that not all fans understood; several questioned the link between the environmental‑style imagery and a straightforward birthday greeting.

Will Meghan and Kate Cross Paths Again?

Whether Meghan and Kate will see each other in person anytime soon remains an open question. Reports suggest Meghan may visit the United Kingdom this summer, potentially with the children, if Harry travels for the Invictus Games. That possibility has already triggered commentary from royal pundits.

While speaking with the Daily Express, royal expert Mark Dolan frowned at the idea of Markle joining Prince Harry on his trip. He said that the 'Duchess of Double Standards' would turn any UK trip into 'the Meghan show'. And instead of supporting her husband, she would humiliate him.

Dolan went on to say that he understands why Markle even wants to set foot in the UK again after claiming that the country has been very cruel to her. He believes that the only reason Markle wants to return to the UK is because of her low stock value in the US.

'In the United States, they don't like her. She's one of the least popular American celebrities. All of the big stars and the Hollywood luminaries have turned their backs on the Sussexes,' he said.

Even if Markle decides to return to the UK sometime soon, there is no indication that she will reunite with the members of the royal family, especially Middleton.