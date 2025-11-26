It's the kind of subtle but stunning shift that makes the world stop and stare. When the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, stepped into the spotlight for her latest magazine cover, the collective gasp wasn't just for her high-fashion styling—it was for her face.

Specifically, her eyes. In a side-by-side comparison with earlier photographs, the former royal appears undeniably refreshed, prompting a fresh explosion of whispers that have followed her for years: Has the 'Diva Duchess' had work done?

RadarOnline.com has obtained the opinion of a top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who analysed the images, and his professional assessment suggests the rumours are more than mere speculation.

By comparing Markle's recent 2025 Harper's Bazaar cover and accompanying photo spread with her earlier 2022 feature for The Cut, the medical professional pinpointed a 'striking change' in the upper eye area.

The verdict? A strong indication that the Duchess may have undergone a procedure known as blepharoplasty.

A Striking Shift: Analysing Meghan Markle's Eye Rejuvenation

Dr Raffi Hovsepian, a triple-board-certified plastic surgeon who has not treated the Duchess, reviewed photographs of Markle from 2019 to 2022 alongside her new 2025 images and immediately noticed a significant reduction in the 'heaviness of her upper lids'.

He notes that the difference in her latest magazine spread is stark. Her 'upper eyelid crease appears more defined, higher, and cleaner, while the skin between the crease and brow looks tighter and less hooded'.

Dr Hovsepian states that this look is 'very consistent' with the aesthetic results of an upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), a less-invasive 'upper eyelid skin pinch technique', and/or a conservative fat pad reduction.

The surgeon stresses that this is not a natural or simple change; it is a professional transformation.

'Meghan's recent photos show a noticeably more lifted, defined, and open upper eyelid area compared to her 2022 images. The tighter skin, higher crease, and reduction in lateral hooding all align with the type of transformation we typically see after an upper blepharoplasty or surgical brow/eyelid rejuvenation,' Dr Hovsepian explained exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

He concluded that the overall effect is one of undeniable refinement. 'Her eye shape now appears brighter, more sculpted, and more refreshed, which is why the difference is so visible when compared to earlier years.'

Furthermore, the expert observed, 'There are also midface refinements, smoother under-eye transitions, and improved brow support that collectively enhance her overall look. These changes are aesthetic, cohesive, and professionally executed—but undeniably noticeable when placed side-by-side.'

Beyond The Eyes: Past Rumours Surrounding The Duchess of Sussex

The reason the changes were so apparent in the new Harper's Bazaar images is because the Duchess went with a notably minimal makeup look. She has, in the past, been known for her use of heavy false eyelashes, a cosmetic accessory she has scaled back on in recent years, allowing the structural changes to her eyes to take centre stage.

This is not the first time Meghan Markle's face and body have been the subject of cosmetic procedure chatter. Speculation has long swirled that she may have undergone one or more rhinoplasties (nose jobs) throughout her career.

There have also been rumours regarding possible breast enhancement during her early days as a 'briefcase girl' on the US game show Deal or No Deal (2006–2007) that she may have later had reversed.

However, the Duchess herself has generally remained unbothered by the gossip. In a 2015 interview with Portermagazine, she addressed the persistent rumours about cosmetic procedures by saying, 'I don't pay a lot of attention, frankly,' to the whispers.

Markle also appeared nearly bare-faced in her first podcast appearance in April 2025, where she sat down with her friend Jamie Kern Lima.

The Los Angeles native was thrilled to avoid the hassle of runny mascara when she teared up while discussing her current project: writing meaningful emails to her two children, Prince Archie, aged six, and Princess Lilibet, aged four, whom she shares with her husband, Prince Harry.

'That's making me emotional for them to be able to look back and go, 'Oh my gosh, she has loved us so much,' the Duchess gushed before noting, 'Oh, I wasn't expecting that one,' about getting misty-eyed. She added, 'This is why it's so nice not to have makeup on.'