Meghan Markle has been pulled into a fresh round of online scrutiny after the Archewell Foundation released new photos of her preparing meals for vulnerable families in Los Angeles.

The photos, taken during a recent volunteer shift at a community kitchen, show the Duchess of Sussex working with her hair loose — sparking claims she ignored basic food-safety guidelines.

While critics accused her of flouting kitchen protocol, no health authority or charity partner has reported any violation, and the visit appears to have been an informal volunteer session rather than a regulated commercial environment.

Photos Ignite Online Debate Over Kitchen Hygiene

The newly shared images were part of Archewell's ongoing collaboration with Los Angeles food-distribution programmes supporting low-income and food-insecure households. Meghan, 44, and Prince Harry joined volunteers in preparing and packaging meals before meeting families involved in the initiative.

But within hours of publication, several commentators seized on a detail: Meghan's long hair was visibly untied in some shots. Critics argued she appeared to be breaking standard American kitchen hygiene guidelines, which typically recommend hairnets or tied hair in commercial food-handling environments.

However, public health officials in Los Angeles County have not commented, and no regulatory body has raised concerns about the images. There is also no evidence that Meghan was handling raw, unpackaged food — a detail not clarified in Archewell's photo release.

Supporters Say Backlash Distracts From Charity's Mission

Amid the criticism, supporters of the Duchess pushed back, calling the reaction disproportionate and missing the point of the visit entirely.

Charity volunteers and food-bank workers noted online that hygiene rules differ between professional kitchens and volunteer packing environments, particularly when food is sealed or pre-packaged. Many pointed out that such visits are designed to raise visibility of the work being done, not to replicate the conditions of a commercial restaurant.

This is not Meghan's first involvement in community-kitchen initiatives. Her support for London's Hubb Community Kitchen following the Grenfell Tower fire led to the publication of the Together cookbook in 2018, raising funds for families affected by the tragedy. Her involvement in Los Angeles follows a similar pattern of highlighting local support networks.

No Evidence of Health-Code Violations

Despite widespread commentary, no reputable outlet has reported any breach of health or hygiene standards.

Key points:

No official complaint has been filed by Los Angeles County public health authorities.

has been filed by Los Angeles County public health authorities. No charity partner involved in the visit has criticised Meghan's conduct.

in the visit has criticised Meghan's conduct. Volunteer shifts often follow different standards than commercial food-service operations.

The criticism remains confined mainly to social-media commentary, where debates about the Sussexes routinely escalate well beyond the facts presented.

Ongoing Scrutiny as Archewell Highlights Community Support

Harry and Meghan have continued to face heightened public attention since stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020. Their charity, Archewell, has emphasised community outreach, food security and support for vulnerable families.

The foundation has not issued further comment on the photos, which were intended to spotlight its partnerships and the ongoing needs of families across Los Angeles.

For now, the focus remains split between the charitable mission and yet another viral moment involving the Duchess — illustrating how even routine volunteer work can spark global headlines.