The Kennedy Centre premiere of Melania Trump's highly anticipated documentary is shaping up to be exclusive, with the first lady allegedly snubbing her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, in a power struggle within the Trump family. Sources say Melania wants the event to be hers alone, excluding Ivanka from the star-studded celebration.

The documentary Melania, premiering at the Kennedy Centre on Jan. 29 and released nationwide on Jan. 30, notably excludes Ivanka from the two-hour film, highlighting the fractured relationship between the two women.

The Tension Behind Closed Doors

Insiders close to the first lady have been surprisingly forthcoming about the dynamics at play. 'Melania wants this night all to herself,' one source told Reality Tea. 'When the spotlight's this dim, no one's sharing it'. The remark encapsulates what appears to be a carefully orchestrated attempt by Melania to reclaim and protect her personal brand at a moment when her life is finally taking centre stage in her own narrative.

The reported friction between Melania and Ivanka is longstanding. Tensions have been whispered about for years, with reports suggesting they disagree on protocol, influence and family hierarchy. Ivanka's notable public absence from the Trump family's New Year celebrations at Mar-a-Lago, where she reportedly chose to ring in 2026 in Aspen instead, is intriguing. Whether this was voluntary or self-preservation remains unclear.

A History of Friction and Boundary Disputes

The roots of the rivalry run deeper than superficial disagreements about guest lists. In 2020, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who had served as Melania's close adviser during her early White House tenure, pulled back the curtain on what had been simmering below the surface. Wolkoff later released a tell-all memoir titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, in which she characterised Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, as 'snakes' — a particularly loaded term that illustrated just how fraught relationships had become behind the gilded doors.

Wolkoff alleged that Ivanka, who served as advisor to the president, had overstepped her boundaries by poaching East Wing staff members who had been earmarked for Melania's team. 'She impinged on Melania's duties whilst overstepping her rank and boundaries,' Wolkoff explained in the book. 'She poached individuals that were for the East Wing, that we were vetting to have — Kayleigh McEnany, Mercedes Schlapp'. The accusation of being a 'serial poacher' stuck, suggesting a pattern of behaviour rather than isolated incidents of overstep.

The power dynamics within the White House between the East Wing (traditionally the first lady's domain) and the West Wing became a flashpoint for control and influence. In 2020, according to Mary Jordan's authoritative biography The Art of Her Deal, Ivanka had reportedly suggested renaming the 'First Lady's Office' to the 'First Family Office' — a seemingly bureaucratic change that carried profound implications for institutional authority.

Melania refused outright, with Jordan writing: 'Melania did not allow that to happen. It was tradition, and she was not going to let her stepdaughter change it. Ivanka's office remained in the West Wing.' This preservation of traditional boundaries became emblematic of Melania's determination to protect the autonomy and dignity of her role.

What This Means for the Trump Family Narrative

The documentary premiere exclusion reads, in many ways, as the inevitable culmination of years of institutional and personal tension. For Melania, this moment represents a chance to define her own story on her own terms, without the shadow of family drama or competing narratives. By deliberately excluding Ivanka — and, notably, making sure her name doesn't even appear in the film's narrative — the first lady appears to be reclaiming space and authority that she perhaps felt was infringed upon during her time in the White House.

Ivanka, who is Donald Trump's eldest daughter from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, has her own life with husband Jared Kushner and their three children: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore. Whether she views the documentary snub as a minor slight or a significant slight remains to be seen, but what's clear is that the Trump family's internal dynamics continue to generate intrigue and speculation in equal measure.