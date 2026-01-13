Britain is bracing for another wave of severe winter weather as the Met Office issued warnings across 39 areas on Tuesday, urging households to prepare flood kits and drivers to carry blankets, warm clothing, and charged phones. Heavy rain, melting snow, and plunging temperatures now threaten homes, roads, and communities already battered by Storm Goretti.

Flood Kits Urged as Risk Spreads

The Met Office told residents across dozens of regions to prepare emergency flood kits with essentials such as torches, bottled water, and medication. This advice follows days of relentless rainfall and snowmelt that have swollen rivers and strained flood defences.

The Environment Agency has placed more than 100 flood warnings and alerts across England, with the East Midlands and Lincolnshire among the worst affected. The Telegraph reported that Boston and Scunthorpe face heightened risk as water levels rise.

Drivers Told to Carry Blankets

In a separate advisory, the Met Office urged motorists to pack blankets, warm clothes, and fully charged phones in their vehicles. The warning, reported by the Express, highlights the danger of being stranded in freezing conditions as ice grips roads overnight.

The RAC has echoed the advice, publishing a winter breakdown kit checklist that includes torches, high-visibility jackets, food, and drink. Analysts warn that unprepared drivers risk hypothermia if caught in traffic delays or breakdowns during sub-zero temperatures.

Storm Goretti's Aftermath

Storm Goretti, described by the Met Office as a 'multi-hazard event,' brought winds of up to 123mph, blizzards, and widespread power cuts. The Met Office confirmed snow accumulations of more than 25cm in parts of Scotland, while gusts of 99mph were recorded in the Isles of Scilly.

The storm has left communities reeling, with schools closed, transport disrupted, and thousands of homes without electricity. Sky News reported that melting snow combined with heavy rain could trigger further flooding in the coming days.

Human Consequence

For families in flood-prone areas, the warnings mean preparing for possible evacuation. Emergency services have already rescued residents from submerged homes in Oxfordshire and Dorset. Vulnerable groups, including older people, face increased risk from cold exposure and isolation.

Motorists are being urged to avoid unnecessary journeys. The Telegraph noted that icy roads remain one of the most treacherous hazards, contributing to hundreds of accidents each winter.

Analysts' Views

Weather experts stress that Britain's infrastructure is under increasing pressure from extreme events. Climate analysts told Sky News that rising global temperatures are intensifying storms and making floods and ice more frequent.

Professor Hannah Cloke, a hydrology expert at the University of Reading, has previously warned that 'Britain must adapt to a future where extreme flooding is not exceptional but expected.'

What Comes Next

The Met Office has extended yellow warnings for snow and ice into the weekend, covering northern England and Scotland. Travel disruption is likely, and rail services are already reporting delays.

Authorities urge residents to monitor local alerts and prepare for worsening conditions. With rivers still rising and temperatures set to plunge, the coming days will test communities' resilience again.