Britain is experiencing severe winter weather as cold Arctic air moves in from the Atlantic, bringing snow, ice and low temperatures. Hundreds of schools have closed, transport operators are warning of disruption, and many people are facing difficult travel conditions during the first working week of 2026.

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings across 57 UK areas, with forecasters predicting up to 30 centimetres of snowfall in parts of Scotland. Temperatures will plummet well below zero, with some regions expecting to hit -4C, whilst the rest of the country shivers under conditions that promise disruption, power cuts, and the kind of winter weather that transforms daily life into a logistical nightmare.

The Arctic Front Arrives: What to Expect Over the Next 48 Hours

An Arctic front moving across the Atlantic is expected to bring snow and sleet to parts of the UK during the first days of 2026. The Met Office has issued warnings covering 12 areas across the entire nation, with amber and yellow alerts for snow and ice remaining in effect from midnight on Monday until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Met Office forecaster Matthew Lehnert explained the severity of the incoming weather: 'As we begin the first full working week of the year, we face a range of winter weather hazards with snow showers and ice. In the north of Scotland, snow showers are expected to become more frequent on Sunday night with some locations within the Amber warning areas seeing a further 20-30 cm accumulate by Monday morning.' He continued: 'Elsewhere in the UK, snow showers, ice and frost are expected at times, but milder air will make attempts to spread eastward from Tuesday.

This will mean rain becomes more likely in the south, but there is also the possibility of more organised snow along the boundary of the mild and cold air masses. Strong winds could also be a feature later in the week.'

Thermometers will struggle to climb above 5C in the week ahead, with the icy conditions persisting throughout the first few days of the new year. Manchester and surrounding areas will bear the brunt of the cold snap, with residents waking to temperatures of -4C on Monday morning and -3C on Tuesday—conditions that transform roads into skating rinks and infrastructure into a fragile system on the verge of breaking down.

Schools Shut and Transport in Chaos: The Human Cost of the Arctic Wall

The practical fallout from this weather event is already visible on the ground. Hundreds of schools across the UK have announced closures, leaving parents scrambling to arrange childcare and adding yet another layer of disruption to households already grappling with the realities of January life. Transport disruptions are expected across numerous regions, with delays and cancellations rippling through rail networks, bus services, and roads.

The Met Office has forecast between 5-10 centimetres of snowfall across many regions, but the real danger lies in the extremes. Mainland Scotland faces up to 30 centimetres, whilst blizzard conditions—driven by strong winds—are predicted to create whiteout scenarios in vulnerable areas. Power cuts are likely to strike rural communities, leaving residents without heating, light, and communication during the bitterest part of the freeze.

Central and eastern Scotland will experience temperatures of -1C on Monday, whilst Northern Ireland hovers around 0C. Wales, the South West, and South East will fluctuate between -1C and 2C, but by Tuesday morning, conditions tighten considerably, with Scotland and Northern Ireland settling around -1C to 1C, and Manchester facing another bitterly cold -3C morning.

The week ahead demands preparation, caution, and respect for nature's raw power. For millions of Britons, the next 48 hours will test infrastructure, patience, and resilience in equal measure.