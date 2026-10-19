Meta has finally offered a more detailed explanation for the temporary suspension of the No Kings Coalition's Instagram account, but its answer has opened another troubling question: who was operating the artificial intelligence tool whose activity triggered the shutdown?

The account was suspended on Saturday, 17 October, as organisers mobilised supporters during nationwide demonstrations and an early voting push ahead of the US midterm elections on 3 November. Meta has admitted its automated system made a mistake and apologised, but the identity and purpose of the tool involved remain publicly unconfirmed.

Claude AI Activity Set Off Meta's Security Alarm

Andy Stone, Meta's vice-president of communications, said on Sunday, 18 October, that the company's engineering team had traced the trigger to the account's 'reading' activity.

According to Stone, a tool associated with Anthropic's Claude AI accessed Instagram profiles, posts and hashtags at roughly four times the normal rate, in intense bursts on 17 October.

USA 🇺🇸



Fala masowych demonstracji z cyklu „No Kings” - Nie dla królów



Weekend 17-18 października 2026 pic.twitter.com/vdKyoPSPm4 — Ally (@AllyMcItalia) October 18, 2026

'These abrupt, high-volume, sequential requests in a short period resembled automated bot traffic rather than an ordinary human browsing our systems,' Stone said, according to Bloomberg's report.

Meta said this activity activated its automated security protections, which incorrectly took the No Kings account offline. An automated review about an hour later recognised the error and restored the account, although administrative access took longer to return.

The explanation was more specific than Meta's initial response. On Saturday, Stone had said unusually high rates of posting, sharing or commenting triggered the company's systems. He called the suspension 'clearly' an error. His statement the following day pointed instead to high-volume reading activity associated with a Claude tool.

Who Was Operating the Claude Tool?

That is the crucial question Meta's explanation has yet to answer.

Stone did not identify the specific Claude tool, name the person or organisation operating it, or explain what it was doing in connection with the account. The available reporting does not establish whether the activity was linked to the No Kings Coalition, nor does it establish that the activity was malicious.

The distinction matters. Meta has described the activity its systems flagged, but the public explanation leaves the circumstances behind that activity unresolved. Anthropic's involvement through its Claude technology does not, by itself, establish that the company deliberately interfered with the coalition's account.

Meanwhile, the episode has triggered political criticism. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut called for an investigation, describing the incident as a 'total indictment of Meta's outsized influence on our culture and politics'. His comments reflect concern about the power social media platforms hold over political communication, but they do not establish that the suspension was intentional.

No Kings Account Went Dark During Election Mobilisation

The timing made the outage particularly sensitive. The suspension occurred during a nationwide day of action, as organisers encouraged supporters to participate in early voting ahead of the 3 November midterms.

The coalition said its Instagram page was unavailable for about 90 minutes and that organisers remained locked out even after the account became publicly visible again. It reported that full access was restored at 5.33pm New York time on 17 October.

Let’s assume this is true. It’s still a total indictment of Meta’s outsized influence on our culture and politics.



How were they not ready for the biggest day of anti-Trump protest of the campaign? If it wasn’t malevolence, it was likely a natural consequence of a company that… https://t.co/3qQBNbRlON — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 18, 2026

Organisers described Instagram as a crucial channel for reaching supporters. They also said the coalition had organised nearly 3,000 events across all 50 states and Washington, DC, and that millions participated. Those attendance figures are the coalition's own estimates, rather than independently verified totals.

The coalition's account of its own activity differed from the initial impression of unusually intense posting. Organisers told The Guardian that members had posted only a handful of times and livestreamed to thousands. That account adds context, although it does not independently identify the source of the reading activity cited by Meta.

Meta Apologises, but Key Questions Remain

Stone issued a further apology, saying: 'We want to reiterate our sincere apology for the error.' Meta's account is that its automated system mistakenly removed the page and that a subsequent review corrected the decision.

Yet the incident exposes the potential consequences when automated security systems misread activity around a major political event. A page can become visible again while its administrators remain unable to manage it, leaving organisers without normal access to a communications channel when timing matters.

For now, the public record does not establish who operated the Claude tool, why its activity surged, or precisely how that activity became associated with the No Kings account. Meta has acknowledged the mistaken suspension, but the unanswered questions are likely to keep scrutiny on how its automated protections work during politically sensitive moments.