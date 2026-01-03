Panic swept across Mexico City and southern Mexico after a powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck early on Friday, killing at least two people, triggering mass evacuations and interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum's first press conference of the year.

The quake hit just before 8:00am local time, sending seismic alarms blaring across the capital and prompting thousands of residents, some still in nightwear and clutching pets, to rush into the streets in fear.

The epicentre was located near San Marcos in Guerrero state, close to the tourist hub of Acapulco, where buildings shook violently and cars were seen trembling on the roads. The tremor was felt hundreds of kilometres away in Mexico City, amplifying anxiety in a capital still traumatised by past deadly earthquakes.

Early Alerts Trigger Mass Evacuations

Just before 8:00 AM local time, the seismic alarms sounded throughout the capital, prompting organised evacuations from both offices and apartment buildings. A large number of residents, some still in their nightwear and others holding onto their pets, gathered on the pavements and in parks, assessing the situation and reaching out to their loved ones.

'I woke up in terror. My cellphone alert said it was a powerful earthquake,' said a Mexico City office worker who was awakened by early seismic alarms amid the tremor, according to AFP via The Straits Times.

A local resident near the Guerrero coast told The Associated Press: 'In that moment, the seismic alert went off on my cell phone and then the shaking began to feel strong with a lot of noise.'

Mexico City is built on a former lakebed with soft, water-saturated soils, which are known to amplify seismic waves in earthquakes.

Emergency Services Mobilised in Mexico

Mexico is situated on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' a region characterised by significant tectonic activity due to the subduction of the Cocos Plate beneath the North American Plate. Earthquakes are frequent in the region, making preparedness and resilient infrastructure critical for protecting urban populations.

Officials continue to monitor affected areas, assessing structural damage and providing aid to communities in Guerrero. Residents are advised to follow safety protocols, remain alert for aftershocks, and report hazards such as damaged buildings or gas leaks to authorities.

In addition to human casualties, local authorities reported landslides blocking highways and damage to critical infrastructure, including hospitals in Guerrero. Emergency response teams were sent out to support communities, especially in rural regions where access had been briefly obstructed.

What We Know About the Earthquake

The epicentre of the quake was identified near the town of San Marcos in Guerrero state, approximately 180 miles (about 290 kilometres) from Mexico City, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor took place at a depth of approximately 35 kilometres, a relatively shallow focus that has the potential to amplify surface shaking.

Reportedly, over 400 aftershocks were recorded in the hours following the main quake, the strongest measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale.

Officials in Guerrero have reported at least two deaths linked to the earthquake. One victim was a 50‑year‑old woman whose home collapsed near the epicentre in Guerrero. The second one was a man in his 60s in Mexico City who died while evacuating his building in the Benito Juarez municipality, reportedly after falling or losing consciousness during the evacuation.

In various localities throughout the southern state, structural damage was observed, and an additional 17 persons were reported injured. Numerous structures experienced different levels of damage, with certain residences showing noticeable cracks.