Miami Heat all-star Jimmy Butler scored 30 points to lead the team against top seeded Milwaukee Bucks on Friday with a final score of 115-100. The series is now at 3-0, in favour of Miami, with the Bucks just one loss away from elimination.

According to ABS-CBN News, by the end of the third quarter, the Bucks led the game with a comfortable 12-point, 87-75 advantage. The Miami Heat came alive in the last quarter, outplaying the Bucks 40-13. In the final 4:40 minutes of the game, the Bucks collapsed, giving the Heat a 17-1 run to secure the win.

Heat big man Bam Adebayo played a great game scoring 20 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and shooting 7 of 8 on the floor.

League MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points, 16 rebounds, and dished out 9 assists. But he sank just 7 of 21 and missed all seven of his attempts beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the Eastern Conference top seeds last year and this year. Last year, they lost to the eventual champions, the Toronto Raptors, in the Eastern Conference Finals. Last year's upset was led by Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who now plays in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Clippers.

This year, the Bucks are looking at an early elimination at the hands of fifth placer Miami Heat. The Heat is one of the most prolific teams of the last decade. They won the championship with the Big 3 of 2013; LeBron James, who now plays for Western Conference top seed Los Angeles Lakers, and Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh, who are now retired. They won back-to-back in 2012 and 2013. They also qualified for the Finals in 2011 and 2014 but lost to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday night. However, a 3-0 deficit is a tough challenge for the young MVP and his Milwaukee Bucks. If the Bucks don't want to repeat the frustrating season they had last year, they need to win the next four games and still have gas left over for a rematch with (most likely) the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals.