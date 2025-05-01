Michael Bolton, the raspy-voiced balladeer who serenaded generations, faces the performance of his lifetime - battling one of medicine's most formidable foes.

At 72, the pop and rock icon who sold out stadiums throughout the '80s and '90s now navigates hospital corridors instead of backstage hallways. The two-time Grammy winner's battle against the most aggressive and deadly forms of brain cancer 'glioblastoma' – revealed in a raw PEOPLE magazine interview – has shocked fans worldwide.

Known for his work as a singer-songwriter, he was instrumental in creation of 62 studio albums and 35 singles which sold over 75 million records. His portfolio includes, 'When A Man Loves A Woman,' 'How Am I Supposed To Live Without You' and 'Go the Distance,' featured in Disney's 1997 film Hercules.

Michael Bolton's Terrifying Diagnosis

Last November, while performing at Richard Branson's Caribbean retreat, Bolton stumbled slightly during 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.' Backing vocalists exchanged glances. The Connecticut-born singer, normally steady as bedrock, blamed it on exhaustion and pushed through.

Days later came an incident his daughter Taryn couldn't ignore. During a casual family bowling night, Bolton began playing out of turn - a seemingly harmless mistake that triggered alarm bells.

'That was when we were like, something's wrong with his brain,' Taryn recalled in the PEOPLE magazine interview that broke news of Bolton's condition. The concern deepened that evening when Bolton, a fitness enthusiast who abstains from alcohol, inexplicably fell from his chair.

'He's super athletic, and he doesn't drink,' Taryn explained. 'So he fell, and we were like, 'What just happened?'

With his family's insisting, Bolton got an MRI and the petrifying news— he had a brain tumour. In December 2023, following emergency brain surgery, Bolton was diagnosed with glioblastoma. Since then, Bolton has undergone another surgery, completed radiation and chemotherapy, and has regular MRI scans to monitor for recurrence.

Fortunately, Bolton's most recent scan in April has come back clear. Along with the unconditional support of his daughters and grandchildren, the singer-songwriter is keeping his spirits high by working out, meditating and getting voice therapy. His current lifestyle can be primarily attributed to his timely diagnosis, especially given the brutal nature of the disease.

Glioblastoma— A Subtle, Silent Killer

Glioblastoma is a fast-moving, aggressive form of brain cancer that starts in the brain or spinal cord. It develops from star-shaped cells called astrocytes. Though these generally support and protect nerve cells, DNA mutations can make these cells multiply out of control. Instead of dying like regular cells, these cells can build up and form tumours, which then invade nearby healthy tissue. As the tumour expands, it can press on crucial parts of the brain or spinal cord, which causes a range of symptoms and serious complications. Thus, identifying and addressing symptoms is crucial to ensure an early diagnosis.

Glioblastoma Symptoms to Watch Out For

Symptoms for glioblastoma can range from minor and barely noticeable to highly alarming. Bolton's symptoms included difficulties with short-term memory, speech, and movement. Indeed, Mayo Clinic lists 'Confusion or a decline in brain function, such as problems with thinking and understanding information', and memory loss as common side effects of glioblastoma. Headaches are also a common side effect of the disease, particularly if they worsen in the morning. Other crucial signs of the illness include nausea, vomiting and personality changes, especially increased irritability.

Bolton's lack of balance is also a common symptom, as in muscle weakness and a 'reduced sensation of touch.' Vision troubles— 'blurred vision, double vision or loss of peripheral vision'— should always be investigated as well. One of the most concerning aspects for glioblastoma patients is their likelihood to experience seizures, even if they do not have a prior history of epilepsy or similar conditions. Though monitoring symptoms can be useful in obtaining a timely diagnosis, glioblastoma is, sadly, an extremely difficult illness to fight.

Surviving Glioblastoma: Statistics And Facts

Glioblastoma spreads aggressively and is impossible to cure, making survival chances slim. Over 10,000 US citizens die from the disease every year, with glioblastoma making up half of all primary malignant brain tumours.

Beating the tumour is not enough, as glioblastoma has a 90% recurrence rate. Unsurprisingly, the five-year survival rate for the tumour is 6.9%, with the average patient living for 8 months after the diagnosis.

'It has proven to be very difficult to treat and it's likely to grow back even with the best surgical procedures, therapy and everything,' Dr. Mustafa Khasraw, a neuro-oncologist from Duke University School of Medicine, explained.

Speaking to USA Today, he explained that while his practice has 'a sizeable group of long-term survivors', these are 'outliers.' Not only is beating glioblastoma borderline impossible, but preventing its initial spread is as well.

Risk Factors For Getting Glioblastoma: Can We Prevent It?

Simply put, there is currently no known way to prevent glioblastoma, as there is no evidence linking previous health issues or lifestyle choices to this disease. However, there are a few risk factors to keep in mind. Glioblastoma is more commonly diagnosed in older adults. Additionally, exposure to ionising radiation, such as that used in cancer treatments, has been associated with an increased risk of this aggressive form of brain cancer.

Genetic factors also play a role, as certain syndromes have been identified as risk factors for developing glioblastoma. These syndromes include Lynch syndrome and Li-Fraumeni syndrome, which can be detected through genetic testing.

Although there is no straightforward prevention method or cure, chemotherapy can help slow the tumour's growth and ease symptoms, extending and improving patients ' lives.' lives.

The journey ahead remains daunting. Glioblastoma's statistics offer sobering reading, but medical advances continue, and Bolton's relatively good health before diagnosis works in his favour.

Bolton's resilience while battling glioblastoma is a remarkable demonstration of inner strength and hope. As medical professionals search for a cure or more effective treatments for glioblastoma, numerous organisations are accepting donations to support their efforts, including the Glioblastoma Research Organization and the Glioblastoma Foundation.