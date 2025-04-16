The legendary Michael Schumacher, a name synonymous with racing greatness, has reportedly made a special trip to celebrate a significant family milestone. Despite his well-guarded privacy and the ongoing mystery surrounding his health, sources indicate he travelled to witness his daughter's joy as she welcomed her baby girl.

Sources indicate Michael Schumacher travelled from Majorca to Switzerland to welcome his first grandchild last month. The Formula One icon has remained away from the public eye for 12 years following a severe skiing accident in the French Alps, where he narrowly escaped death.

Schumacher's Rare Public Appearance

Following the skull fracture, Schumacher was put into a medically induced coma and subsequently underwent two brain operations. His wife Corinna, his children Gina, and racing driver Mick have maintained strict secrecy regarding the sporting legend's current health, allowing only a few close friends and family to see Schumacher.

After initially recovering from the traumatic accident at his Swiss mansion, it's believed that Schumacher has since moved to his Spanish villa to continue his recuperation. However, according to The Sun, Schumacher made a rare journey back to the family home near Lake Geneva to be with his daughter during the birth of her child.

Little Millie was born 🎀



Congratulations Gina

Grandpa Michael is proud of you!#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/VxE63P8u1b — Michael Schumacher (@_MSchumacher) April 6, 2025

The report indicates Schumacher travelled by helicopter to attend the special family occasion, where Gina and her husband, Iain Bethke, welcomed their daughter Millie on 29 March.

A Family Celebration

On Instagram, Gina and Iain announced Millie's birth, writing: 'Welcome to the world, Millie Born on 29 March, our hearts are fuller than ever. We are beyond blessed to have you in our lives.' The couple also posted a photo of them holding the newborn's hand, and their post was filled with congratulations and warm wishes from friends, family, and the driver's fans.

Gina, 28, a successful equestrienne, has been with fellow horse enthusiast Iain since 2017. Their wedding, held at the Majorca villa, reportedly included Michael's brother Ralf and his partner Etienne Bosquet-Cassagne.

This comes after Ralf's ex-wife Cora publicly stated she felt 'stabbed in the heart' upon learning of his sexuality last year. The question of Schumacher's attendance at the ceremony, which reportedly included a mid-afternoon start, a banquet, and a country music band, is still unanswered.

Update On Schumacher's Health

Johnny Herbert, a close friend of Schumacher, dismissed reports of the seven-time world champion's wedding attendance as 'fake news.' In March, Felix Gorner, a reporter with German broadcaster RTL, asserted he had information about Schumacher's health, revealing the F1 commentator 'can no longer communicate verbally.'

Gorner, considered a trusted source on Schumacher's health and one of the journalists closest to his family, described the situation as 'very sad.' According to Gorner, Schumacher 'needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers. And he can no longer express himself verbally.'

Gorner further commented on Schumacher's circumstances and the secluded life he has led following the 2013 tragedy. 'Currently, there are a maximum of 20 people who can approach Michael,' he added.

'And, in my opinion, it's the right strategy. Because the family is acting in Michael's best interests. They've always strictly protected his privacy, and that hasn't changed.'

While the arrival of his first grandchild brings him joy, Schumacher's continued recovery remains a deeply private journey. As his family navigates these personal moments with their characteristic privacy, the delicate balance between public interest and private respect remains.