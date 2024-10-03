Details of how Michael Schumacher communicates have been revealed after the legendary Formula 1 driver was reportedly seen in public at his daughter's wedding last weekend.

Gina Schumacher, 27, exchanged vows with her longtime partner, Iain Bethke, at the family's opulent villa in Majorca, which they acquired for a staggering £27 million in 2017. Guests were reportedly prohibited from using their mobile devices at the wedding amidst speculation that the seven-time Formula 1 world champion was in attendance.

In May, Michael Schumacher's family was awarded €200,000 (£170,212) in damages following the publication of a fabricated interview with the Formula 1 icon in a magazine, generated using artificial intelligence (AI). The former racing driver has been largely absent from public life since his catastrophic skiing accident in 2013, which left him in a coma.

Communicating With Eyes: Schumacher's Silent Language

A statement issued nearly a year after the accident informed fans that Schumacher had emerged from his coma and was undergoing an extended period of rehabilitation. However, little information about his current state has been disclosed since then.

Amid the lack of details, Elisabetta Gregoraci, the former wife of Flavio Briatore, a former Formula 1 team principal and ex-co-owner of QPR, previously disclosed how Schumacher communicates amidst his ongoing health struggles.

She revealed that Schumacher does not speak verbally but communicates through his eyes and that only three individuals are permitted to visit him. "They moved to Spain, and his wife has set up a hospital in that house," she added.

His son, Mick, corroborated rumours that Michael Schumacher cannot speak in a 2021 Netflix documentary about his father's life. Mick stated, "I think dad and me, we would understand each other now in a different way now."

In 2015, Alberto Sabbatini, the editor of Autosprint, revealed to The Times that Michael Schumacher occasionally sheds tears, mainly when he hears the voices of his children or his wife, Corinna. Sabbatini also added that the racing legend cannot communicate meaningfully with his family.

Jean Todt, the former head of Ferrari, has discussed Schumacher's recovery multiple times since the accident. Towards the end of last year, he provided insights into the life of the former Formula One champion in an interview with a French magazine.

"Michael is here, so I don't miss him. [But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him," he said. "His life is different now, and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him."

"That's all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula One," Todt said. Despite the limited information available, speculation about Schumacher's health has been renewed, particularly after his reported attendance at his daughter's wedding.

A Glimpse of Schumacher: Wedding Appearance Ignites Hope

Gina, 27, exchanged vows with her boyfriend, Iain Bethke, at the family's luxury villa in Majorca, which they purchased for £27 million in 2017. According to BILD, the family was concerned about unauthorised photographs being taken of the property's private areas.

The German publication also reports that the seven-time world champion, Schumacher, was likely present at the wedding nearly eleven years after his life-altering skiing accident.

According to reports, the wedding guests were Michael Schumacher's brother, Ralf, and his partner, Etienne Bosquet-Cassagne. The couple has been involved in a public controversy with Ralf's ex-wife, Cora, who claimed to feel deeply hurt after discovering his sexual orientation.

Inside The Schumacher Wedding Ceremony

The Schumacher family's opulent villa in Port d'Andratx features a helipad, allowing for convenient transportation from their primary residence near Lake Geneva in Switzerland. The 15,000-square-meter estate boasts two swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, and an expansive palm-tree-lined garden.

On Friday evening, a pre-wedding celebration was held for Gina, a renowned equestrian, at the upscale Mhares Sea Club south of Palma, the island's capital, before the wedding ceremony on Saturday at Villa Yasmin.

According to the esteemed Majorcan daily Ultima Hora, the ceremony lasted approximately half an hour and concluded with the exchange of vows at 4:00 PM. A lavish banquet followed, featuring a live performance by a country music band. However, the exact number of guests remains undisclosed.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Gina and her boyfriend would wed during the summer at Villa Yasmin, which the Schumachers acquired from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. According to Majorcan Press, citing the German magazine Bunte, a wedding planner from northern Germany was brought in to finalise the preparations for the celebration.

Schumacher's daughter shared a new photo featuring her boyfriend on her Instagram account in September 2023. In September 2020, it was reported that Schumacher was spending time at the villa in Majorca.

Spanish media suggested that he moved from his Swiss residence to the exclusive property in the upscale Las Brisas estate near Andratx in southwestern Majorca. Following Elisabetta Gregoraci's claim that "Michael doesn't speak, he communicates with his eyes," respected Majorcan daily Diario de Mallorca and Catalan daily La Vanguardia published their reports.

While the recent wedding celebrations shed light on Schumacher's personal life, it's also worth exploring the financial empire he built during his illustrious Formula 1 career.

Michael Schumacher's Net Worth

Schumacher boasts a net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Renowned as one of the few athletes to amass over $1 billion during their career, Schumacher commanded a staggering $80-$100 million annually at the height of his fame.

Notably, he earned a substantial $10 million per year simply for sporting a Shell hat during public appearances. Schumacher's racing career commenced at a remarkably young age, solidifying his status as the most accomplished Formula One driver in history.

His illustrious career spanned from 1991 to 2006, during which time he represented teams such as Jordan, Benetton, and Ferrari. Michael's younger brother, Ralf Schumacher, also succeeded significantly in the racing world.

Tragically, Michael's life took a devastating turn in December 2013 following a skiing accident. The accident resulted in permanent brain damage. Michael and his wife possess an enviable global real estate portfolio. Before his accident, their primary residence was a luxurious mansion nestled on the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

Their shared passion for horses led them to acquire a horse ranch in Texas. In 2018, Michael's wife made a significant investment, purchasing an impressive $40 million property in Majorca, Spain, spanning 160,000 square feet.