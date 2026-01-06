Mickey Rourke has slipped out of his Los Angeles home under growing pressure as his housing situation unravels.

The 73-year-old actor was seen leaving the property on Sunday. He wore a wig and a cowboy hat while carrying a bag of belongings. The quiet exit came as he faced eviction over unpaid rent. It happened in West Hollywood and marked a dramatic turn for a former Hollywood star once at the height of fame.

Rourke has since checked into an upscale hotel popular with celebrities. Rooms there reportedly start at $550 a night, which is around £400. The move followed claims that he had fallen more than $59,100 behind on rent.

A Disguised Exit Under Pressure

Photographs from Sunday show Rourke leaving his home with his dog close by. He wore a wig with shoulder-length strands visible beneath a cowboy hat. The look stood out because he had recently been seen with a shaved head.

The 'Sin City' star paired the disguise with a leather jacket over a black shirt and low-slung jeans. A glimpse of his midriff was visible. He accessorised with a large silver cross necklace and a black leather belt. The image was far removed from the polished leading man once linked to Hollywood's golden era.

Those familiar with his circumstances have described Rourke as 'rich poor' and living 'paycheck-to-paycheck'. The phrase has gained traction as details of his finances continue to surface.

Rourke's Friend Steps In With GoFundMe Appeal

As eviction fears grew, a friend and business associate launched an online fundraiser. The GoFundMe page went live on Sunday. By Monday afternoon, it had raised $87,509 of its $100,000 goal.

The appeal was organised by Liya-Joelle Jones with Rourke's full permission. It was titled 'Support Mickey to Prevent Eviction'. The campaign highlighted his decades-long career in Hollywood.

Jones wrote that 'Mickey gave audiences performances that felt lived-in, not performed, and left a permanent mark on American film culture'. She referenced films such as 'Diner', 'Rumble Fish' and '9½ Weeks'. She also stated that Rourke 'is facing a very real and urgent situation' because of 'the threat of eviction from his home'.

In another passage, Jones added: 'Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability.' She said the fundraiser aims to give him 'stability and peace of mind during an extremely stressful time, so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet'.

Rent Dispute That Triggered the Crisis

The fundraiser followed formal legal action. Court documents show Rourke was served with a three-day notice to pay or leave on 18 December. The demand covered $59,100 in unpaid rent.

The complaint was filed by landlord Eric T. Goldie in the Los Angeles Superior Court on 29 December. It stated that the actor had 'failed to comply with the requirements' of the notice. Goldie also asked the court to recover legal costs and terminate the remaining lease.

Rourke, whose legal name is Philip Rourke Jr, has lived in the three-bedroom Southern California home since 30 March. The lease required him to pay $5,200 per month.

A Last-Minute Acting Offer Emerges

As news of the eviction spread, potential work also surfaced. On Monday, two men were seen removing bags of clothes and a suitcase from Rourke's home and loading them into a truck.

Director Eric Spade Rivas later said he was willing to offer Rourke a $1,000 cameo in his upcoming film 'Scarface Resurrection'. The role would involve a single two-minute scene. Rivas previously cast Rourke in 'The Duke of New York' for $5,000 in 2020, though the actor later dropped out.

The film is nearing the end of post-production and it also stars the late Ángel Salazar. Rivas hopes to release it around April.

Actor's Dishevelled Appearance Fuels Concern

Rourke had already shocked fans days earlier. On New Year's Day, he was photographed collecting a Taco Bell delivery. He appeared gaunt with a shaved head and looked far removed from the silver-screen figure of the late 1980s.

His appearance follows years of facial surgery and struggles with addiction. He also recently exited 'Celebrity Big Brother' after claims of 'unacceptable language and behaviour' toward fellow contestant JoJo Siwa.

His manager, Kimberly Hines, later said producers were aware of his 'explosive, controversial and attention-grabbing' persona before casting him. For now, Mickey Rourke remains in temporary exile as uncertainty continues to surround his future in Hollywood.