Matty Healy has come under fire after fans spotted him reposting a screenshot containing the line 'our love has gone cold you evil bitch', a phrase many online immediately linked to Taylor Swift.

The image circulated widely on social media, with critics accusing the 1975 frontman of taking a swipe at his ex while presenting himself as happily engaged.

Supporters, however, argued the repost was being misread and was actually a reference to his own music rather than a personal attack on the Opalite singer.

The brief interaction has nevertheless reopened long-running speculation about Healy's alleged on-off romance with Swift, reviving rumours of 'ghosting' due to public backlash.

Why Fans Think the Post Was About Taylor Swift

Fans of Swift gave focus on the wording of the reposted image, which several users interpreted as too specific to be coincidental.

For fans familiar with Swift's history of writing emotionally detailed breakup songs, the phrase felt loaded. Some argued that reposting it carried intent, especially given Healy's past association with Swift and the timing, while he is engaged to another woman.

One commenter wrote that if Healy reposted the image knowingly, 'he's not a man at all,' noting how immature the 1975 singer is compared to Swift, who stayed silent publicly after the breakup. Another added that reposting such content while publicly committed to someone else felt disrespectful, suggesting he still cannot move on from his past relationship.

he’s reposting this even though “he’s happily engaged” like okay https://t.co/zA6h6UN9Sc — melly (@sooyaver) January 6, 2026

Healy Fans Say It's Not About Swift

Others were quick to push back, saying the outrage ignored context.

Several users pointed out that the phrase appears in a 1975 song and has circulated for years as a meme template. One account explained that the image was 'a meme template using his own music', arguing it had nothing to do with Swift at all.

Another user questioned why Healy should be criticised for referencing his own work, saying it was unfair to assume hidden meaning when artists often repost fan-made content without personal intent.

A Relationship Fans Still Argue About

The reaction cannot be separated from Healy and Swift's complicated history. The pair were first linked over a decade ago, with rumours suggesting they reconnected several times over the years before briefly dating publicly in 2023. Fans have long described their dynamic as on-and-off, marked by missed timing and emotional distance rather than a clean break.

One persistent rumour claims Healy 'ghosted' Swift during an earlier phase of their relationship, an idea that gained traction after Swift released the song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived widely believed to reference ghosting and Healy not manning up.

While neither party has confirmed this, the narrative stuck among fans of both artists.

Healy's current engagement has intensified scrutiny. Critics argue that reposting content perceived as hostile undermines the image of stability he has presented in his current relationship. To them, the issue is less about Swift and more about respect for his fiancée.

Supporters counter that reading romantic intent into every repost strips artists of creative freedom. They note that Healy has continued sharing ironic, self-referential content online long before his engagement.

As for Swift, since her brief public association with Healy in 2023, the pop star has kept her personal life more private. There have been no recent indications that she remains in contact with him, and people close to the singer have suggested she has moved on from that period.

Swift is now engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, with multiple reports and speculation suggesting the couple could tie the knot as early as June 2026.