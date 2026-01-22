On 21 January 2026, an outage broke out, causing Microsoft Outlook and the rest of Microsoft's productivity suite to go offline for users across the globe, rendering Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and MS Outlook inaccessible. User outage reports surged early Wednesday morning.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Microsoft shared, 'We've received reports and are investigating an issue affecting Microsoft 365 services, including Teams and Outlook,' acknowledging the outage reports. Tom's Guide reported the surge swiftly rising to 1,000 for Microsoft 365 within the first hour, based on tracking site Downdetector, while Microsoft Teams reports quickly jumped to 500. Azure seems unaffected, save for about 200 reports.

Users reported being locked out of their accounts, experiencing issues loading apps on their browsers, and authentication failures. Microsoft later added on X that a third-party issue was behind the outage, 'Our investigation indicates a possible third-party networking issue may be affecting access to Microsoft 365 services, including Teams and Outlook for some users.'

We've received reports and are investigating an issue affecting Microsoft 365 services, including Teams and Outlook. Further information can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under MO1220495 or at https://t.co/HhkWRk0eVa. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 21, 2026

Network-Level Issues

Microsoft addresses the outage as a network-level issue, confirming that it is likely caused by networking software beyond its own systems. In October of last year, Microsoft was hit by access issues that involved Microsoft Teams and Exchange Online. The outage, according to Microsoft, was caused by a mis-configuration in a North American network infrastructure.

The recent outage, which knocked major services offline, falls within the same scope as October's disruptions, suggesting that a third-party error or a minor configuration mistake can magnify and cause far-flung outages.

Microsoft has encountered similar service vulnerabilities in recent months, including one in October that garnered over 17,000 issue reports from Downdetector. In November, reports of a CloudFlare outage came flooding in, listing Downdetector, ChatGPT, and X (formerly Twitter) as some of the affected platforms, per a Tom's Hardware report.

Microsoft's Swift Response

It didn't take long before Microsoft issued an update, after hearing about the issue and identifying the cause, stating that it had been resolved, and reassuring users that the Microsoft environment was deemed in good health. 'Access issues for Microsoft 365 services, including Teams and Outlook, have been resolved. We've determined that the Microsoft service environment remained healthy, and that the incident was related to a third-party network issue.'

Access issues for Microsoft 365 services, including Teams and Outlook, have been resolved. We’ve determined that the Microsoft service environment remained healthy, and that the incident was related to a third-party network issue. Further information can be found in the Microsoft… — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 21, 2026

Rapid detection from Microsoft, which involves promptly acknowledging initial user reports and swiftly addressing issues raised, is an important part of its cloud strategy. This has been the case in the recent Microsoft outages, including the Azure outage, the CloudFlare issue, and the recently mitigated Microsoft 365 outage.

Recent Outages

This month alone, Microsoft's outage isn't an isolated incident. Earlier this month, Verizon made headlines after a nationwide outage, prompting the American wireless operator to roll out $20 (£15) credits to its users. The outage affected Verizon users in major American cities in Illinois, New York, Arizona, Texas, and more.

Verizon engineering teams are continuing to address today's service interruptions. Our teams remain fully deployed and are focused on the issue. We understand the impact this has on your day and remain committed to resolving this as quickly as possible. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) January 14, 2026

Yesterday, both Yahoo and AOL suffered an outage that prompted over 3,000 users to report it via Downdetector within minutes, before peaking to 18,000, as reported by Tom's Guide. The outage ended up lasting for less than an hour, according to a statement from Yahoo, suggesting a change to its traffic management system was to blame.

Also on Wednesday, Apple confirmed that Apple TV, Apple Music, and other Apple services went offline, affecting downloads, purchases, and streaming.

These outages highlight that network-level faults can have significant consequences even for the biggest names in technology, as they operate highly complex systems to deliver services to end users.