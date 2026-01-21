A rumoured successor to last year's iPhone 16e, which landed as an entry-level model for the iPhone 16 lineup introduced on 19 February 2025. This year, the iPhone 17e production is confirmed, marking a new era for iPhones in the entry-level category. The iPhone 16e is rumoured to be released in spring.

According to a 9to5Mac report, the iPhone 17e is rumoured to have an A19 chip- Apple's 3rd generation chipset, which is up to 10% faster than its predecessor's A18 chipset. Display-wise, MacRumors is suggesting the iPhone 17e will have a similar display panel as the iPhone 16e, with a refresh rate of 60Hz, different from the iPhone 17 series' 120Hz refresh rate, which enhances video quality and scrolling.

iPhone 17e: Expected Enhancements

Apple recently selected Samsung Display, LG Display, and Chinese company BOE to supply the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels for iPhone 17e units, according to a report by The Elec. The report also suggests that Apple has chosen to use thinner bezels while retaining iPhone 16e's OLED specifications. Apple is expected to ship roughly 8 million iPhone 17e units in the first half of the year.

Though Apple has kept it on its newer flagship phones, it might rescind the infamous notch on the screen once and for all with the iPhone 17e. The notch is rumoured to be replaced by the Dynamic Island for a sleeker, more modern appeal. The notch is the cutout at the top of the screen that houses the front camera.

The notch has been the subject of criticism since its inception in 2017 in the iPhone X. In 2022, MacRumors shared that market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would decide to abandon the notch in newer iPhone models (then iPhone 14 series), transitioning to the 'punch-hole display design' similar to that of Galaxy smartphones. A similar speculation was shared by The Motley Fool, saying that Apple was finally getting rid of it from the 2019 models. It's the first time the notch actually leaves the iPhone; should Apple actually replace it with the Dynamic Island?

The Dynamic Island will be behind software that makes it interactive, allowing users to change its shape and size, much like a widget. It can accommodate notifications and alerts, and display incoming phone calls, Face ID activations, privacy indicators, alerts, screen recording indicators, and more. Though this sounds like a major change in iPhone display screens, this is yet to be a guaranteed.

Other notable rumoured enhancements in the iPhone 17e include a magnetic ring for MagSafe charging (which was not included in its predecessor, the iPhone 16e) which Apple started rolling out since the iPhone 12, a similar single 48MP wide-angle back camera as the iPhone 16e, a C1X modem which debuted in the iPhone Air, and the absence of 'N1' networking chip- Apple's new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networking chip.

As an entry-level iPhone, the iPhone 17e is rumoured to have a price range that starts at $599 (£445), no change from the iPhone 16e's price tag. Analysts are predicting the launch of Apple's newest entry-level iPhone in the first half of the year, which could very well be in February, as with its predecessor.