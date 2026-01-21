Users trying to stream shows, rent films or update apps on Tuesday evening were met with widespread disruption after a major outage hit Apple TV and several other Apple services at the same time. The issue, confirmed by Apple, left many users locked out of core features, with no clear timeline for when full service would return.

According to Apple's System Status page, the outage began affecting services at around 6:48 p.m. ET, before expanding to include additional platforms less than an hour later. While Apple acknowledged the disruption and said it was working on restoration, it did not disclose what caused the outage or how long users could expect the problems to last.

Apple TV and App Store Among Services Affected

The outage directly impacted Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, preventing some users from watching content or completing purchases. The App Store was also affected, meaning users were unable to download new apps or update existing ones.

For developers, the App Store disruption created additional problems, as it temporarily blocked the ability to push updates. This included updates distributed through third-party app stores in the European Union, where alternative app marketplaces are permitted under new regulations.

Apple's iTunes Store also experienced issues, further limiting users' ability to buy or rent films, television shows and other media during the outage.

Maps, Photos and iCloud Services Hit

Beyond media and app services, Apple confirmed problems with Maps Traffic, Apple Maps routing and navigation, and Apple Photos. The Maps Traffic outage meant users may not have been able to see live congestion data, traffic density or speed-related information while navigating.

Apple Photos syncing issues affected users trying to upload or access images across devices, while iWork for iCloud was listed as having ongoing problems that could disrupt document collaboration and cloud syncing.

Additional services marked with issues included iMessage, iCloud Mail, Apple News, Apple School Manager, Apple Business Essentials and Apple Business Manager. Apple noted that only some users were affected by these services, but access could be limited or unavailable while the outage continued.

What Users Are Experiencing

Many users reported being locked out of Apple TV entirely, while others encountered repeated errors when attempting to stream content or make purchases. App downloads stalled, updates failed to install, and some devices struggled to sync photos, messages or documents stored in iCloud.

The timing of the outage added to user frustration, as it coincided with peak evening hours when many people rely on Apple TV for entertainment and Apple Maps for travel.

Outage Timeline Shows Rapid Expansion

Apple's status updates indicate the disruption was not limited to a single platform. After the initial issues were identified around 6:48 p.m. ET, more services were flagged by approximately 7:34 p.m. ET, suggesting the outage was spreading rather than stabilising.

Despite acknowledging the expanding scope of the problem, Apple has not provided an estimated restoration time, leaving users uncertain about when normal service will resume.

What Apple Has Said So Far

Apple has confirmed the outages on its System Status page and stated that it is working to restore affected services. No official statement explaining the cause of the outage has been released, and the company has not offered guidance beyond advising users to monitor service status updates.

For now, users are advised to check Apple's System Status page regularly, avoid repeated purchase attempts that could lead to duplicate charges, and consider temporary alternatives for streaming, navigation and communication until services are fully restored.