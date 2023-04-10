Bing AI image generator has been added to Microsoft's Edge browser. Here's how you can use the DALL-E powered Image Creator tool on the Web, Android devices, and even iPhones for free. On April 7, the American technology giant simplified the process of creating AI-generated images by rolling out Edge's AI image generator to all users.

The Bing Image Creator will use an "advanced version" of OpenAI's DALL-E model to draw its power. It will enable Bing users to create images by simply using words to describe what they want to generate. Last month, Microsoft's head of consumer marketing Yusuf Mehdi said those who have signed up for Bing Preview will be able to access Bing Image Creator in the Bing chat.

Notably, the Bing chatbot is a ChatGPT-powered OpenAI product. Microsoft has made the Image Creator available to a wider audience with its latest move. Microsoft's Roger Capriotti shed some light on the Edge features that will reportedly enhance the users' productivity and help them stay organised. According to Capriotti, the new feature will let users generate images that don't yet exist.

Bing AI does all my heavy lifting for making Dino art. pic.twitter.com/9HLUAbd9dQ — Andrew Crookall (@AndrewCrookall) April 6, 2023

The feature, which is powered by OpenAI's latest DALL-E models, will be available on the Microsoft Edge sidebar, the company explained in a blog post. Moreover, Creator will come in handy for generating specific visuals for a PowerPoint or a social media post. Now, let's check out how to use Bing Image Creator in the Edge browser, on Android, and on iPhone.

How to use Bing Image Creator in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft recently warned that it will restrict Bing search data access to other AI chatbots in the coming days since they have been taking advantage of its data to train its own bots. So, it will be interesting to see whether companies behind lesser-known AI bots will be able to draw inspiration from Microsoft's new Bing Image Creator. It is worth noting that you need a Microsoft account to access the Image Creator tool in the Edge browser.

After creating your Microsoft account, you'd need to enable the Image Creator feature in the Edge sidebar by clicking the plus (+) icon. Here, you can toggle the Image Creator option. The Image Creator will appear on the Edge sidebar's top right corner. You can click the tool, which looks like a paintbrush, to open a text box where you can enter your prompt.

All you need to do is to describe what you want to create in words and the DALL-E deep learning model will deliver up to four images that match your description. However, creating an image can take anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes. You can expedite the process by redeeming Microsoft Rewards, according to a report by Tom's Guide.

#Bing AI photo generator is insane !



Omg … it took 30 seconds to generate my requested details! pic.twitter.com/J4N2Rje7NA — WolfOfDarkness® (@WolfOfDarknesss) April 9, 2023

To those unaware, Microsoft Rewards allude to a digital currency that users can earn by doing things in Microsoft Edge, to get "boosts." These come in handy for bringing the time down to a few seconds. For instance, if you're using Image Creator for the first time, you receive 25 free boosts. It is also worth noting that these boosts refresh weekly.

Once the AI finishes generating the image, you can add the image to your Microsoft account's Saved Images folder just by hitting the "Save" option. Alternatively, you can download the AI-created image to your device. You can even edit, add, or remove details if you aren't happy with the images, or if the AI didn't create the exact image you had in mind.

Bing AI Image Creator for Android, iOS users

You can be more specific to provide the AI with additional information to work with. According to Microsoft, the new feature enables users to create AI-generated images while they busy doing other things online. In other words, Edge users can now generate unique images with just a press of a button and without leaving the current window. Likewise, Android and iPhone users can use Bing AI Image Creator to generate images.

You can install the Bing – Your AI Copilot app on your handset for free. The app is available in the Play Store for Android phone users, and in the App Store for iOS users. After downloading the app, tap on Get Started, then Sign in and join. You can sign in with your Microsoft account to use the Bing AI Image Creator. After signing in, tap on the Bing icon to open the AI Chat. Now, switch to the "Creative" mode.

Bing ai came up with this. Wyt? pic.twitter.com/D0hphOk75D — 🔜 ToloWolf (@JimWolfDog1) April 3, 2023

You can either type or speak your prompt. You can start with "create an image of ..." and add your prompt. Next, tap on the "Send" button. The AI-generated images take about a minute or two to appear on your Android and iOS devices.

However, it is unclear whether this latest feature will enable Microsoft to amend the rundown reputation of the Bing chatbot, which has been accused of getting defensive and testy. In the meantime, Google is sparing no effort to roll out its Bard chatbot. The company said it is planning to bring the Bard AI chatbot to its search engine, which has a larger market share compared to Bing.

Microsoft, on the other hand, is trying to get ahead of Google by making it easier for people to get their hands on this technology.