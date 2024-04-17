Microsoft's code-writing companion, Copilot, has been spotted in Windows Server 2022, but details about its current functionality are still scarce.

After restarting tests for Copilot's automatic launch at Windows 11 startup, the feature is seemingly being integrated into the Microsoft Edge browser for Windows machines. Windows Server 2022 is the latest to receive the addition, following a similar, but ultimately scrapped, inclusion of a full Copilot feature in Windows Server 2025 preview builds.

THE TEST WILL SEE COPILOT AUTO LAUNCH ON "WIDESCREEN" DEVICES AT STARTUP.https://t.co/DMhFgITzCt pic.twitter.com/YhzPcEs9yT — Sweet Deals 🇨🇦 (@SweetDealsCA) January 20, 2024

However, Microsoft still needs to include a fully functional version of Copilot within Windows Server 2022. Instead, it might be one of the web-based shortcuts that provide access to some of the OS's AI features through the Edge browser.

A curious addition has emerged in Windows Server 2022 (and potentially other Windows versions). A Microsoft Copilot app, seemingly a shortcut, now appears under Apps & Features. Interestingly, this app is only 8KB, half the size of the 16KB Copilot shortcut found in consumer Windows 11 and 10 editions.

Anyone know why "Microsoft #Copilot" is installed om my Windows Server 2022 machine? #WinSrv2022 pic.twitter.com/AVZuBCamFH — Kenneth van Surksum - MVP (@kennethvs) April 14, 2024

Understandably, including the Copilot app in Windows Server 2022 has raised eyebrows. The AI-powered coding assistant, designed for development tasks, seems irrelevant in a server environment. Adding to the confusion, the app is unsearchable in the Start Menu and inaccessible through traditional launch methods.

According to the folks at Windows Latest, the Copilot app's presence in the Windows Server could be a mistake and not an intended behaviour. Microsoft confirmed to the outlet that Copilot will arrive alongside Microsoft Edge updates. This suggests that users with Windows Server 2022 who updated Edge to version 123 or later might have unknowingly acquired the Copilot shortcut.

While the functionality of the Copilot shortcut in Windows Server 2022 remains unclear, users who don't require it can easily disable it through Group Policy configuration. Here's a quick guide:

Navigate to Group Policy: Open the Local Group Policy Editor (gpedit.msc).

Open the Local Group Policy Editor (gpedit.msc). Drill Down : In the left pane, navigate to:

: In the left pane, navigate to: User Configuration >

Administrative Templates >

Windows Components >

Windows Copilot

Disable the Shortcut : Locate the policy "Turn off Windows Copilot" policy and double-click it.

: Locate the policy "Turn off Windows Copilot" policy and double-click it. Apply the Change: Select the "Enabled" option and click "Apply" followed by "OK" to save the changes.

This will disable the Copilot shortcut from appearing in the Apps & Features list. The outlet previously reported on the unexpected inclusion of a small Copilot app in the operating system. However, the Redmond-based tech giant urges users to avoid removing it on consumer editions because it will enable some AI features in the future.

Windows Server 2022 ships Copilot! pic.twitter.com/8WdGyT0oES — Abel Losada Esperante (xHub.AI + e/ℵ𝒸𝒸) (@TheDevilOps) April 15, 2024

Although Microsoft believes Copilot will eventually generate income, the problem of including the AI tool in Windows Server editions still needs to be solved. While the company aggressively integrates AI features across its products, its presence on server systems needs a clear explanation.

Microsoft is at the forefront of the AI revolution, integrating the technology into Bing and Windows and aiming to create a new generation of AI-powered PCs. Microsoft's AI companion, Copilot, is already integrated into Windows 11, Edge, and the Taskbar.