Microsoft has introduced some new ways you can experience Bing's AI capabilities on different mobile apps. To recap, the American technology company unveiled the Bing experience on February 7. Since then, Microsoft has been sparing no effort to bring Bing's AI features to a slew of its products.

As part of this plan, Microsoft recently added Bing AI Image Creator to its popular Edge browser. On February 22, Microsoft Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Yusuf Mehdi announced the new Bing preview experience will be available on Skype The company also brought the Bing Chat AI to Android via SwiftKey keyboard earlier this month.

The chatbot is now available at the fingertips of the keyboard's users. Now, Microsoft has announced that Bing integration on the SwiftKey keyboard is rolling out more widely. Aside from this, the company is offering improved versions of the existing integrations on various apps such as Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Start, Skype, and Bing.

Microsoft brings AI to the Swiftkey keyboard app

The recently rolled-out Swiftkey update brings new Bing integration to the popular keyboard app. You can access Bing directly from the Swiftkey keyboard. It is worth noting that the company has integrated Bing into the keyboard app in three ways including Chat, Tone, and Search. The new Bing icon will appear above the keyboard.

Communicate and collaborate across the world. Welcome to SwiftKey with Bing integration, a new way to experience AI. https://t.co/K1nEhfTsOH pic.twitter.com/sJytiCfHfk — Bing (@bing) April 13, 2023

The update started rolling out to all users on April 13. You can head straight to Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the latest update. However, with some lesser-known AI chatbots misusing Bing search data, Microsoft is reportedly planning to restrict its access to these rival AI chatbots.

1. Chat

The new chat feature allows you to access the latest Bing functionalities even on the go. The company claims it can help users get information about a local restaurant, plan a trip, and more. Aside from this, you can get clever puns and jokes with the new chat feature.

2. Tone

The new tone feature helps you communicate more effectively. The AI can even customise the text based on the situation. It not only comes in handy during normal conversation but is also pretty useful when it comes to crafting emails in the right tone. This feature can also generate a post text with an accurate tone to make the text sound more polite, casual, or professional.

3. Search

You can use the search functionality to search the web directly from the keyboard. In other words, you do not have to switch apps.

The Bing app gets an improved translation feature

The Bing app's translator feature now supports alternative male and female translations from English to Italian, French, or Spanish. This functionality allows you to select a gendered translation that suits their context. Moreover, speakers of all proficiency levels can take advantage of the new translation feature.

Bing is now available in Skype group chats

Every participant in a Skype group chat can now access Bing in the context of the ongoing conversation. According to Microsoft, only one person in the Skype group chat needs to have access to the preview. The latest feature is being rolled out in all markets where Bing is available.

Microsoft Start gets the new Bing

The new Bing and its AI capabilities can now be accessed on Microsoft Start. To those unaware, Microsoft Start is the company's personalised news feed service that is available on mobile, as well as the web.

Moreover, the news feed comprises premium content from various publishers around the world. It also keeps you updated about the latest sports scores, stock prices, weather, shopping deals, and more.

Teams app gets new features

Microsoft Teams has received a slew of new features and a design overhaul. Apparently, the company wants to make the app "the ultimate collaboration platform." The Teams app now comes with an integrated Microsoft Loop feature and an improved meeting design to provide a more seamless experience.

Run more effective meetings, get up to speed on conversations, and organize key discussion points with Copilot in Teams. Read more: https://t.co/o1UO3ERAWH pic.twitter.com/YXUYQVNo6q — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) March 17, 2023

The new features added to Microsoft Teams include a redesigned channel experience and enhanced stage and presenter views. Theming and group profile pictures have also been added to the app. Lastly, the new Teams app has more expressive and collaborative features including the "together emoji," which shows an animation when two people high-five each other.

The app also has new Teams backgrounds, which are categorised based on emotional states.