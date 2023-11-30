Microsoft has integrated OpenAI's DALL-E 3 technology into its Paint app. The move seems to be part of the company's attempt to integrate AI capabilities into most of its products and services.

For instance, Microsoft added the upgraded version of OpenAI's text-to-image tool dubbed DALL-E 3 to its Bing Chat back in September.

Unsurprisingly, the Redmond-based tech giant has now shifted its focus to Microsoft Paint. In one of his earlier reports, Windows Central's Zac Bowden noted that Microsoft was on the verge of bringing AI capabilities to Paint and the Photos app.

This speculation turned out to be true as the company added support for image background removal and replacement to the Photos app earlier this month. Living up to its other promise, Microsoft has now integrated DALL-E 3 technology into its Paint app.

Earlier this year, Microsoft's Principal Program Manager Lead - Windows Inbox Apps, Dave Grochocki announced the company is testing some useful features in Microsoft Paint. This included support for layers, transparency, the addition of a background removal tool and the Cocreator feature.

Microsoft Paint’s OpenAI-powered "Cocreator" image generator is here. DALL-E 3 is now part of Paint https://t.co/W7wGS4l6Qv — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 29, 2023

On the downside, these features were limited to Windows Insiders. However, the folks at Windows Central have noticed that Microsoft Paint now features the Cocreator button, which is available to all Windows 11 users.

The tool will come in handy for instantly transforming ideas into digital art. All you need to do is to describe what you would like to create.

The new Microsoft Paint tool will offer a couple of options just like Bing Image Creator. You can pick the one that aligns more with what you had envisioned.

DALL-E 3 integration into Microsoft Paint gets an overwhelming response

Much to the delight of Windows users, Microsoft has been shipping AI-baked capabilities to some of its native apps like Microsoft Photos and Microsoft Paint for a while now.

There's a lot of hype surrounding the DALL-E 3 integration into Microsoft Paint as well. As expected, several users tried to take advantage of the enhanced performance of the tool at the same time and ended up flooding Copilot's gate.

Microsoft Paint is integrated with Dall-E image creation AI

Microsoft Paint editing software is supplemented with Dall-E 3, an artificial intelligence image creation tool developed by OpenAI. pic.twitter.com/407IqXkoRT — rTOP3 (@rtop3ai) November 30, 2023

As a result, they had to wait excruciatingly long hours to generate even a single image. Apparently, Microsoft did not expect so many users to show interest in the feature. However, the company quickly resolved the issue by adding more GPUs.

The Cocreator tool in Microsoft Paint

You will see the Cocreator at the top right side of the window once you launch the MS Paint app. A text field will appear when you click the button. Here, you are supposed to prompt the tool to generate an image you'd like.

Moreover, you can even select the style of the image you'd like. The tool offers multiple options including Charcoal, In Sketch, Watercolor, Photorelistic, Watercolor and more.