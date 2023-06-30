Microsoft President Brad Smith has reiterated his support for AI (artificial intelligence) regulation during a recently concluded event in Brussels. Also, he highlighted the vital role the American tech giant can play in this endeavour.

Smith's message aligns with his previous comments in Washington, where the top executive, alongside Twitter owner Elon Musk, sought to engage regulators and lawmakers in discussion regarding AI regulation.

To recap, Geoffrey Hinton, who is known as one of the Godfathers of AI, recently urged governments to step in and stop machines from taking control of society. It is worth noting that AI began to garner huge popularity among people after the arrival of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Why do we need AI regulation?

Major tech giants have shared suggestions on how AI should be governed. Apparently, tech companies believe they can minimise any potential negative effects on their businesses by shaping the regulatory landscape, In the meantime, the European Union is developing the AI Act.

To those unaware, the EU AI Act alludes to an unprecedented set of rules that could act as a global benchmark for AI regulation. According to Smith, Microsoft will leave no stone unturned in a bid to come up with constructive ideas to improve AI regulation, which is still in progress.

@Microsoft share a vision + five point blueprint for how we can best govern AI and ensure it benefits everyone #AI #Ethics #Innovation via @erichorvitz @BradSmi @satyanadella “Don’t ask what computers can do, ask what they should do.” https://t.co/7zxzW30xY1 pic.twitter.com/G0CKG39AmJ — junaid bajwa (@drjbajwa) May 25, 2023

In a blog post, the top executive stated that the company's "intention is to offer constructive contributions to help inform the work ahead." Smith reiterated this sentiment during the Brussels conference. In line with the EU's proposed legislation, Microsoft has developed an extensive five-point blueprint to facilitate AI regulation.

AI will accelerate economic growth in Europe. As we embrace the opportunity, we must manage its challenges. Our 5-point blueprint for governing AI addresses issues while offering ideas for public-private partnerships to help ensure AI serves all Europeans.https://t.co/u76Ol1zstO — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) June 29, 2023

The five-point blueprint for governing AI includes government-led AI safety frameworks and safety brakes for AI systems to control critical infrastructure. Aside from this, the five-point blueprint highlights the importance of promoting transparency by ensuring academic and public access to AI.

Smith also pointed out that Microsoft's blueprint is compatible with the EU's regulatory framework. Aside from this, he urged various nations including India, Indonesia, the United States, the EU, and G7 countries to collaborate for a more effective AI governance, He also emphasised the importance of teaming up and embracing shared values and principles.

With AI, we are on the brink of a societal change akin to the invention of the printing press or the industrial revolution, according to Tony Blair, and Brad Smith of ⁦@MicrosoftEU #CHEvents pic.twitter.com/hRw4hCzIBE — Kamil Hussain (@thekamilhussain) June 28, 2023

So, it is safe to say that Smith is likely to continue advocating for the regulation of AI. Also, it looks like Microsoft will not stop contributing to the ongoing regulatory efforts. In fact, the company's five-point blueprint for regulating AI aligns with the European Union's proposed legislation. Taking another major step in that direction, Microsoft has launched a new AI skills training initiative.

Microsoft's AI skills training initiative

Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Philanthropies Kate Behncken announced the launch of a new AI Skills Initiative in a LinkedIn post earlier this week. The tech behemoth has been adopting generative AI technology in its products and services in the past few months. In fact, the company is reportedly planning to integrate AI into its upcoming operating system, Windows 12.

Following in Microsoft's footsteps, a slew of organisations have started using generative AI technology. So, the employees of these companies need to equip themselves with the necessary skills to take advantage of this emerging technology. Behncken claims the initiative will "help people and communities around the world learn how to harness the power of AI."

Microsoft announced a new AI skills initiative to bridge the technical skills gap in the workforce by providing free online courses, a global grant challenge, and a teacher training toolkit. pic.twitter.com/n4LqrT5Zfd — Rundown AI (@TheRundownAI) June 29, 2023

The World Economic Forum states AI skills are ranked the "third-highest priority for companies' training strategies." Analytical and creative thinking top the list. So, the new initiative will help people leverage generative AI, and maximise its potential. Those who participate in the program will receive new and free coursework developed with LinkedIn.

Also, people who enroll in Microsoft's new AI Skills Initiative get a Professional Certificate on Generative AI in the online learning market. This new coursework covers "introductory concepts of AI including a look at responsible AI frameworks," Microsoft explained.