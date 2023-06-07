With Microsoft using AI to enhance its consumer products like Office, search, and more, it is safe to assume that AI-powered Windows could be in the offing soon. The word on the street is that the American tech giant is planning to modernise Windows 12 with AI, better security, and faster updates.

According to an earlier report, Microsoft will collaborate with Intel and AMD to bring AI capabilities to its upcoming operating system. While nothing is set in stone yet, the word on the street is that the company will announce Windows 12 in the fall of 2024.

In the meantime, the next-gen Windows OS has been subject to a lot of leaks. For instance, concept creator, Addy Visuals posted a video titled "Meet Windows 12 (Concept)" on their YouTube channel earlier this year. The video reveals what Microsoft's next OS could look like. However, Microsoft hasn't officially shown off the new Microsoft OS yet.

AI in Windows 12: Everything we know so far

Microsoft is prepping to announce Windows 12 after three years of service with Windows 11. If earlier reports are anything to go by, the new operating system will integrate AI (artificial intelligence) to take its capabilities to a higher level. Reportedly, the Windows 12 OS is either codenamed "Next Valley" or "Hudson Valley."

This system will use AI integration to perform multiple tasks such as generating photo edits intelligently and enabling users to organise their files more efficiently. Aside from this, Microsoft is reportedly planning to redesign the lowest layers to modernise Windows 12 OS and improve the system's overall security.

This update, which is known as "CorePC," will make the following operating system more modular. Also, Windows 12 will be more adaptable to each device, according to a report by Gearrice. Microsoft is reportedly prepping to launch a version of Windows that does not support win32. This modular approach will simplify and expedite the process of installing updates.

More focus on video games

In fact, these changes are likely to pave the way for a more efficient system in the future. Notably, the upcoming Windows 12 will also focus on gaming. Windows will bring popular Xbox features to its forthcoming Windows OS. For instance, Windows 12 will support the fast resume function.

The aforesaid feature will let you instantly pause and resume games. Moreover, the upcoming Windows OS could get an optimised interface for Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and other portable game consoles. As if that weren't enough, the folks at GizChina claim a DirectX update is headed to Windows 12 as well.

This major update to DirectX will probably integrate a standard API for supersampling techniques such as Intel XeSS, Nvidia DLSS, and AMD FSR. This will help developers provide a superior gaming experience.

Windows AI chips

Microsoft is still mum on its plan to integrate AI into Windows 12. Chipmakers, on the other hand, have now deviated their focus to making PC chips that have dedicated hardware for AI. In line with this, AMD has released the Ryzen 7040 series. It is worth noting that some parts of Windows already use AI. However, this AI processing is usually done on a PC's main CPU or its graphics chip.

With the arrival of onboard AI-specific hardware, the processing could be done directly on the PC. According to a ComputerWorld report, this major overhaul should lead to some benefits. Analysts believe this could introduce things like improved image processing and better searching.

"Who knows, maybe Cortana will make a comeback!" vice president of research at Gartner, Stephen Kleynhans said. It will be interesting to see if the next version of Windows OS will feature an AI-powered Cortana. To those unaware, Microsoft recently announced that it is finally ditching Cortana for Windows.