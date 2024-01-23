The free version of Microsoft Copilot now includes ChatGPT-powered Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs)," which allude to general-purpose language models that are capable of performing a wide range of tasks such as summarising text, extracting data from documents and more.

Microsoft told Windows Latest's Mayank Parmar that the GPTs feature will not be limited to its recently announced Copilot Pro subscription. Notably, the awe-inspiring feature is currently rolling out to the general public. In fact, a few lucky users are already able to see some of the GPTs.

It is worth noting that you can access the Copilot GPTs without having a Microsoft account or the Edge browser. The folks at Windows Latest were able to access the GPTs in the Google Chrome browser without signing in to a Microsoft account.

Regrettably, GPTs currently have limited functionality. As a result, you can only use the basic modules like a GPT for cooking, designing or fitness. There are different versions of Copilot GPT, each specialising in a particular field or subject matter.

3. Difference with plugins



ChatGPT has almost replaced plugins with GPTs.



On Copilot, plugins call on external services.



But GPTs are a conversation with a specific goal. pic.twitter.com/W22TbHEdXN — Paul Couvert (@itsPaulAi) January 21, 2024

For instance, you can select Microsoft Fitness GPT to create a workout routine or Microsoft Designer GPT to generate creative images using DALL-E 3.

2. Using GPTs



Some prompts are provided by default.



The GPTs conversation will ask you for details to best meet your requests.



Important:



Creating your own GPTs is not yet available, but is coming soon to Copilot Pro. pic.twitter.com/62xyeBKyaT — Paul Couvert (@itsPaulAi) January 21, 2024

In a blog post Introducing GPTs, OpenAI noted that GPTs are more than just prompt engineers. They boast any combination of skills, an additional set of instructions and extra knowledge. So, it is safe to say that GPTs empower you to tackle your varied needs.

Copilot GPTs: What to expect?

Microsoft is reportedly set to bring more GPTs in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the software giant is testing some GPTs.

Microsoft, which is set to offer this powerful feature to everyone for free, is reportedly testing the following GPTs:

Copilot: Bringing you a balance of AI and the web

Designer: Capable of creating images from words.

Vacation planner: Designed to help you plan, discover and book travel.

Cooking assistant: Find, plan and cook meals.

Fitness trainer: Offers wellness tips.

Copilot GPT Builder enters the testing phase

Copilot Pro subscribers will be able to build and customize these Copilot GPTs, which bear a striking resemblance to the GPT builder available in ChatGPT Plus. You can head straight to this link to check whether you can access Copilot GPTs.

The process of building Copilot GPTs involves several actions such as answering some questions and going through the straightforward prompt engineering, knowledge upload and more.

To those unaware, ChatGPT Plus subscribers can already access these GPTs. Microsoft is now bringing them to the free version of Copilot.

Microsoft might hope this feature challenges ChatGPT for dominance in downloads and revenue, areas where Copilot has reportedly underperformed.

The company told Parmar that it plans to continue offering ChatGPT GPT-4 Turbo in Copilot for free, but only during "non-peak hours". In contrast, Copilot Pro subscribers can access GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo anytime.