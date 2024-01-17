Microsoft Copilot, the AI chatbot that helps Bing Chat and Windows Copilot to run, is set to get a new feature that will allow users to turn on personalisation.

By turning on the new personalisation feature, you'd be allowing the Copilot AI to provide personalised responses based on your recent conversations.

Aside from this, another feature dubbed "Search on Bing" is reportedly in the offing. As the name suggests, the feature will redirect you to the search results.

The folks at Windows Latest confirmed that Bing Chat can now remember conversations and provide more tailored answers using your past chats as a reference. The report suggests Microsoft is rolling out Search on Bing as a personalisation feature.

For example, if you ask Bing Chat about travelling around the world and have previously told the AI bot that you like travelling solo, it will refer to your previous conversation and show how you can travel around the world without a travel partner.

In other words, Copilot's personalisation feature is designed to make your experience with the AI tool more familiar. The purported feature will come in handy to those who rely on Copilot to search for new things.

Bing now has a dedicated Chat setting section, where you can enable or disable 2 features including Chat history and personalisation.

It is worth noting that the personalisation feature is turned off by default, but you can enable it by heading straight to the Settings web page.

Microsoft continues to improve Copilot, Bing Chat

Last year, Microsoft rolled out a new server-side update that added a Read Aloud feature to Bing Chat AI. The Redmond-based tech giant also increased the Bing Chat character limit to 16,000 with a new Notebook feature.

Keeping with the trend, the company has kicked off 2024 by equipping the AI-powered chatbot with another new feature called Search on Bing. This feature will appear when a user hovers over the messages in a conversation.

If you select the button, a new Bing search tab with the specified query will pop up. This feature is reportedly similar to Google Bard's "Google It".

You can use the new button to explore more topics within Bing Search when Copilot cannot answer your queries. As if that weren't enough, Microsoft is giving Copilot users something more to cheer about.

The software maker recently announced a paid subscription service called Copilot Pro for its Copilot AI. The subscription is designed for individuals, creators, and power users who are willing to spend $20.00 (about £15.85) per month.

Hey Copilot, what is Copilot Pro?



It's a new subscription to help supercharge your creativity and productivity.



Watch what it can do: https://t.co/ecSKstLeEY pic.twitter.com/YraxNegwBp — Microsoft Support (@MicrosoftHelps) January 16, 2024

Copilot Pro subscription gives you access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo even during peak times. Moreover, you will be able to access Copilot in select Microsoft 365 apps and create AI images with DALL-E 3 in landscape format even faster with 100 boosts per day with Designer (formerly Bing Image Creator).