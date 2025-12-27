Minnesota has been plunged into national controversy after explosive claims emerged suggesting that as much as £6.3 billion ($8 billion) in taxpayer money may have been lost to large-scale welfare fraud, following a viral investigation by YouTuber Nick Shirley.

The video has sparked widespread outrage, accusing state agencies of ignoring glaring warning signs while billions of pounds allegedly flowed through childcare, transport and healthcare programmes that, critics say, existed largely on paper.

Nick Shirley's Viral Investigation Raises Alarms

The investigation, published online and rapidly shared across social media, shows Shirley travelling across Minnesota to confront what he describes as a sprawling network of fraudulent welfare operations. In the footage, he questions officials, inspects licensed facilities and challenges business owners over payments received from publicly funded programmes.

At one point, Shirley claims: 'This could be the largest fraud scandal in US history,' alleging that state and federal funds were funnelled into businesses that showed little or no evidence of operating.

Much of the video focuses on childcare centres licensed to care for dozens of children but which appeared empty during repeated daytime visits.

Shirley is joined by a local investigator identified only as David, who says his suspicions grew after years of passing the same locations.

'I would drive by these childcare centres in the middle of the day and there were never any kids there,' he says. 'That's when I started asking, where are these children?'

Empty Childcare Centres and Millions in Payments

A major focus of the investigation is Minnesota's childcare assistance system. According to Shirley's claims, some centres were paid hundreds of thousands of pounds, and in certain cases millions, each year despite showing no visible signs of operation.

Standing outside one Minneapolis building, Shirley says: 'Between these two childcare centres alone, they are pulling in roughly £2.4 million ($3 million) a year, and there are no children.'

Footage shows locked doors, darkened windows and signs advertising long opening hours, with no activity inside.

The video also highlights alleged abuse within non-emergency medical transport services and home healthcare programmes. One address in St Paul is shown housing more than a dozen registered healthcare companies.

'Every door is another healthcare business,' Shirley says, adding that none would clearly explain what services they provided or how much they charged.

Political Fallout and Accusations Against State Leaders

The allegations have triggered fierce political backlash, with Governor Tim Walz and senior state officials repeatedly referenced throughout the investigation.

Shirley and his sources claim authorities were aware of suspicious activity but failed to intervene.

'The government knows,' David says in the video. 'They're the ones writing the cheques.'

He points to Minnesota law requiring public employees to report suspected fraud, suggesting that a failure to act could amount to serious misconduct.

During one street interview, a local resident reacts angrily after being told how much money a nearby centre allegedly received.

'That's disgusting,' he says. 'They're stealing from everyone.'

Outrage Grows as Calls for Accountability Mount

As clips from the investigation continue to circulate online, public anger has intensified. Supporters argue Shirley's work exposes deep failures in oversight and enforcement, while critics caution that the allegations must be tested through audits, court proceedings and official investigations.

The video itself acknowledges the risks involved. At one point, Shirley warns: 'We have to be careful because these people are dangerous,' as he continues confronting alleged operators on camera.

So far, state authorities have not addressed every claim raised in the investigation, but the scale and detail of the allegations have ensured the issue will not fade quietly.

Whether the true figure reaches £6.3 billion ($8 billion) remains unproven, but the fallout has already shaken public confidence.

What is clear is that Nick Shirley's investigation has ignited a fierce debate about accountability, oversight and the safeguarding of taxpayer money, leaving Minnesotans demanding answers to one question that echoes throughout the footage: where did the money really go?