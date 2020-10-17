The new NBA season has not yet started. Even the league itself doesn't know when it will definitely start, but odds makers are already putting their money on Luka Doncic becoming the MVP next season.

According to Sports Illustrated, They are giving a 4-1 payout to Luka Doncic. To those unfamiliar with betting rules, the lower the payout, the more likely analysts believe in the probability of the event.

In Doncic's case, a dollar bet would win four dollars if he did in fact bag the award. In contrast, rising star Jayson Tatum holds 25-1 odds.

Reigning back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 9-2, while former MVP Stephen Curry gets 5-1. Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both get 7-1.

Doncic entered the MVP conversation when he entered the league back in 2018. His "I'm just having fun" approach to the game earned him plenty of nicknames across the league.

Doncic averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists a game last year. While the stats are not the highest individually, taken as a whole, it is impressive. Given that Doncic is only starting his third year in the NBA, putting up such numbers is rare but not entirely unheard of.

In comparison, LeBron James averaged 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in his sophomore year. Doncic beats that across the board. Back-to-back and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo only averaged 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his sophomore year.

So the odds are high that Doncic will win the MVP this coming season, if the numbers stay as they are. The award is also done by secret balloting by people in the league. Doncic's pretty-boy looks and showtime approach to the game will definitely add to his favour.

Surprisingly, the third spot belongs to Stephen Curry. After spending most of last season on the bench due to injury, it's unpredictable how the "revived" Golden State Warriors player will fare this coming season.

While chances are high that they will be the powerhouse they once were with Curry and Thompson returning to the lineup this season, It's highly unlikely the Splash Brothers is a stronger duo than the current James-Davis partnership.