The moon is about to get red very soon, and social media is going insane over it. On Tuesday 3 March 2026, people around the world will be treated to one of nature's most unbelievable space events, a total lunar eclipse that will transform the full moon into a deep, copper-red orb.

This is usually dubbed a 'blood moon', this huge change in colour occurs when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its largest shadow over the lunar surface. Now, unlike solar eclipses, which require protective eyewear to observe safely, a lunar eclipse is accessible to anyone with a clear nighttime sky and a good view of the Moon.

But, this particular eclipse has got millions of views on social media already because of the rumours online that it will bathe the Moon in a reddish hue for 82 minutes and be visible to nearly six billion people. While some details, such as the exact duration of the blood-red phase, vary a bit between sources, astronomers agree that this event will be one of the most unmissable sky-watching opportunities of 2026.

The Science Behind the Super Blood Moon

The science behind this is absolutely enchanting. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth's umbra, the darkest part of its shadow, completely envelops the Moon. In March 2026, the full 'Worm Moon' will pass into this umbral shadow, blocking direct sunlight from reaching the lunar surface and beginning the eclipse.

Now, as sunlight passes through the edges of Earth's atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths are scattered out, while longer red wavelengths are bent and refracted into the shadow. These red wavelengths paint the Moon in shades ranging from brick-red to coppery orange, which is why so many cultures refer to this phenomenon as a blood moon. This effect is similar to the red hues seen at sunrise and sunset, only on a much grander scale.

Moreover, astronomers measure eclipses by several phases. First, there is the penumbral eclipse, when the Moon enters the outer part of Earth's shadow and dims slightly. Next comes the partial eclipse as the Moon begins to move into the full umbra. Finally, during totality, the Moon glows red as it lies entirely within Earth's shadow. Now, for the March 2026 event, totality is calculated to last around 58 minutes and 19 seconds according to the most precise astronomical data, though some reports suggest the red-hued phase could feel extended to roughly 82 minutes depending on atmospheric conditions.

BREAKING🚨: On March 03, the moon will turn blood red for 82 minutes, and nearly 6 billion will have chance to witness it! pic.twitter.com/HCcjnG2n52 — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) January 11, 2026

Furthermore, this eclipse is part of a well-studied cycle known as a Saros series, a sequence of similar eclipses that recur roughly every 18 years. The 2026 eclipse belongs to Saros series 133 and represents the 27th in that series. Because the Moon's orbit around Earth is a bit elliptical, its apparent size can vary from one eclipse to another. In this case, the Moon is not at its closest point to Earth, so it does not appear a lot larger in the sky, but the alignment is still exact enough to create a full eclipse.

When, Where and How to Watch the Blood Moon

There is some good news for everyone. The total lunar eclipse on 3 March 2026 will take place over many hours and is visible from much of the globe. Because Earth's night side must face the Moon for the event to be visible, regions such as East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific and parts of North and South America will see at least parts of the eclipse when weather permits. Those in Europe, Africa and the Middle East may catch glimpses depending on local times and the Moon's position in the sky.

Also, according to detailed eclipse predictions, the penumbral phase will begin at around 08:44 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) on 3 March. The Moon will then enter the partial eclipse phase soon after 09:50 UTC, and totality is expected from 11:04 UTC until about 12:02 UTC, when the Moon will be fully immersed in Earth's shadow. This translates to local viewing times that change a lot depending on where you are. In East Asia and Australia, for example, the eclipse will be visible late in the evening on 3 March, whereas in North America it will happen in the early morning of the same day.

So, for those who want to catch it, the good news is that no special equipment is needed to enjoy the sights with the naked eye. A clear sky, low city light area and an unobstructed view of the Moon rising or setting in your local area are all you require. However, if you own a good pair of binoculars or a basic telescope, they will improve the view of the lunar surface as it darkens and then slowly regains light.