When it comes to engagement rings, the allure of a sparkling diamond often captures the imagination. However, in recent years, the world of engagement rings has expanded far beyond the traditional. From vintage-inspired designs to sustainable options, and a myriad of other unique trends, modern couples are exploring a dazzling array of possibilities that reflect their unique love stories.

The tradition of giving engagement rings dates back to ancient times and has evolved to symbolise love, commitment, and the promise of a shared future. It's a gesture that has survived generations, embodying the deep emotional connection between two people and the journey they are about to start together.

Here's a look at the latest engagement ring trends that are redefining what it means to say "yes" with style and substance:

Custom Engagement Rings Continue to Be Popular

Custom engagement rings have become a significant trend, with couples seeking unique designs that reflect their personal love stories and styles. Gone are the old days when couples were just content with what rings were available at the moment–and if there was an option to customise, it was very costly.

Custom engagement rings have become a significant trend, with couples seeking unique designs that reflect their personal love stories and styles. Today, innovative online jewellers enable customers to design their dream rings with customization features. With a wide variety of precious and semi-precious gemstones, including GIA and IGI-certified stones and exotic gems like orange zircon, alexandrite, and spessartite, customers can get the ring of their dreams.

Modern customization features allow users to choose their gemstone, its cut and carat weight, as well as design aspects such as shank style, side stones, accents, motifs, mounting type, and stone setting. They can also choose the metal type (e.g., platinum, gold) of their ring. The possibilities are endless, offering a thrilling journey of creation that ensures each ring accurately reflects the couple's uniqueness and preferences.

Coloured Gemstone Engagement Rings Still Chic

For years, industry titans have marketed the idea that a D Flawless diamond is the ultimate expression of love and dedication, eclipsing other stunning gemstone options. Angara, however, promotes celebrating your love with colour, pushing people to break away from the idea of a single definition of perfection. The brand celebrates the beauty of inclusions in coloured gemstones, demonstrating how they remain gorgeous even with their flaws, and encouraging buyers to tell their own love story with the uniqueness and natural beauty of a gemstone engagement ring.

One example of a coloured gemstone engagement ring is a Princess Diana-inspired design featuring an oval blue sapphire in a prong setting at the centre of a stunning floral halo. Princess Diana's gorgeous engagement ring inspired this oval blue sapphire ring design, which exudes beauty and refinement.

Lab Grown Gemstones for Engagement Rings Are The Future

Lab-grown diamonds are chemically, visually, and physically identical to natural diamonds and are becoming increasingly popular due to their sustainability and affordability. Young couples desire more carats for their money, and with lab-grown diamonds costing up to 90% less than genuine gemstones, it's a smart financial choice.

Lab-grown diamonds can offer significant value, with some designs featuring 2.5 carat emerald-cut lab-grown diamonds in classic engagement ring settings. These rings often feature the central diamond in a prong setting with additional diamond embellishments, and may include hidden halos around the central diamond for added elegance.

In addition to lab diamonds, some jewellers now offer lab-grown gemstones including sapphire, ruby, and emerald.

Ultimately, going for a custom gemstone engagement ring means you get something unique that reflects your partner's style and your shared story. Using lab-grown gemstones or diamonds is a win-win—they're as beautiful and durable as mined gems, but are more eco-friendly and budget-friendly. Whatever ring you choose, make sure it's a celebration of your unique love.