Alexandria Cress Borys was murdered on Valentine's Day in front of her two-year-old child and infant after shopping at Kroger in Irmo, South Carolina, US. She was fatally shot in the back at 4 pm after an argument with a stranger in the parking lot.

Alexandria was just 26 years old when she was murdered. According to her grieving husband, the victim was packing the groceries she had just bought into her car when a dispute started with Christina Harrison. The argument turned heated, and It ended with Alexandria being shot in the back. She was pronounced dead shortly.

The widower told WIS-TV, "From what I have pieced together, they had either concluded the argument or Alex was walking away. It's indicating she was shot with her back turned."

The official statement from the police reads, "From the information gathered at the scene, it appears that the suspect and the victim did not know each other, however, they were involved in a verbal altercation just prior to the shooting."

It was also reported that Tyler and Alexandria's two-year-old kid and infant were inside the car when the fatal shooting occurred.

Twenty-three-year-old Christina Harrison allegedly fled the scene in a white pickup truck but turned herself in at a later time. Reports say that she called 911 while the investigators were still at the scene and that she brought herself to the police station to turn herself in.

Harrison has since been charged with murder as well as other weapons-related offences.

Chief Bobby Dale said in a statement, "Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event. Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today."