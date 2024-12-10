Speculative commentators on TikTok claim that Luigi Mangione, 26, the prime suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, may have left a cryptic message on his X (formerly Twitter) account before his arrest on 9th December.

The 'Radicalising' Surgery X-Ray

A viral TikTok video by user Louie has fuelled speculation after netizens uncovered Mangione's X account. Amateur investigators are particularly fixated on two images in Mangione's header, with the first being an X-ray of his back surgery. They argue that the surgery may have been a turning point in Mangione's life, allegedly "radicalising" him due to the financial burden it imposed. At the age of 26, Mangione reportedly underwent the operation without access to his parents' insurance.

Before Mangione's arrest, a popular theory suggested the killer targeted Thompson as an act of revenge for a loved one who had suffered under the healthcare giant. Following his identification, however, the rumour mill has shifted to focus on his personal experiences.

More info:



Back injury happened when he was surfing in Hawaii.



Surgery didn’t go great.



Moved to Japan.



His contact with family stopped about a year ago. Recently the family reached out to his friends from high school asking if they had info on him.



So he’s been pretty… — Jack Mac (@JackMacCFB) December 9, 2024

Barstool Sports blogger Jack Mac shared on X that former classmates of Mangione claim he became withdrawn after his back surgery. Once a promising Ivy League student, Mangione reportedly isolated himself from friends and family and had not been seen in months.

On his account, Mangione appears to be an avid reader, having logged 295 books. Many of these focus on chronic pain, which one digital detective suggested might have driven him to desperation. Another highlighted the well-documented long-term consequences of back surgeries, noting how chronic pain can lead to profound emotional distress.

Adding to the intrigue, the last quote Mangione liked on X was from Dr. Seuss's The Lorax: "Unless someone you like cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not." Internet theorists believe this might hint at Mangione's alleged motive, suggesting the act was a protest against systemic failures in the US healthcare industry.

The Mystery of the Number 286

A second image in Mangione's header features the Pokémon Breloom, whose Pokémon number is 286. Not only did it coincidentally coincide with the number of X posts he has, but online sleuths have linked this to biblical verse, Proverbs 28:6, which in the American Standard Bible states: "Better is a poor person who walks in his integrity, than a person who is crooked though he is rich." They argue this aligns with Mangione's supposed disillusionment with corporate greed.

Additionally, the number 286 holds specific significance in the healthcare system. It corresponds to a denial code used when the appeal time limits for a healthcare claim are not met. These denials arise from missed deadlines, incomplete documentation, or coding errors, leading to rejected claims. The connection has deepened theories about Mangione's grievances with the healthcare system, with some believing this played a central role in the alleged crime.

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after being spotted at a McDonald's. He now faces charges including first-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and forgery. During his initial court appearance, Mangione did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody without bail.