British actor Tom Felton will reprise his iconic role as Draco Malfoy this November on Broadway, joining the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York's Lyric Theatre. Announced on 5 June 2025, the news was met with overwhelming excitement—especially from Jason Isaacs, who famously played Lucius Malfoy, Draco's father, in the original film series.

This marks a major milestone in the Wizarding World: Felton is the first principal actor from the films to return to the franchise in a live theatre production.

Jason Isaacs' Heartfelt Reaction

Isaacs' response captured fans' emotions. In a post shared shortly after the casting news, he wrote: 'What a birthday present. Can't wait, son – that'll be me in the front row with something in my eye.'

Felton and Isaacs have maintained a close friendship since their Harry Potter days, often praising each other during interviews and red carpet appearances.

Felton has previously spoken about Isaacs' lasting influence, referring to him as a mentor and second father figure. Their continued bond adds a touching layer of meaning to this theatrical reunion, making the Broadway production even more emotionally resonant for long-time fans.

Draco Malfoy's Next Chapter

Felton's return to the role will take place during a limited 19-week run, beginning 11 November 2025. In Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, audiences meet an adult Draco Malfoy as he grapples with fatherhood, legacy, and the lingering shadows of the past.

Now raising his son Scorpius, Draco must face the consequences of his family's history while navigating fragile friendships in a wizarding world still healing from its darkest days.

Felton has described the experience as a 'full-circle moment,' adding that he's eager to portray Draco from a more mature and reflective perspective.

A Screen-to-Stage Evolution

Felton's transition from screen to stage has reportedly been years in the making. Broadway insiders note that casting directors were impressed by his recent performances, particularly his ability to convey emotional complexity beneath a composed exterior—a crucial quality for Draco's older, more nuanced character.

His casting adds authenticity and continuity to the production, which has previously featured different actors in the role across global performances. For many fans, this feels like a homecoming.

The Wizarding World Reignites

Felton's return is part of a broader resurgence of interest in the Harry Potter universe. HBO is currently developing a television reboot of the original books, while former cast members continue to engage with the franchise in new ways.

Although the reboot will feature a completely new cast, Felton's Broadway appearance offers a rare bridge between generations of storytelling.

Ticket sales for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child open on 10 June at 11am ET, with producers already hinting at high demand. With Felton leading the charge, the production is expected to attract both long-time Potterheads and newcomers alike.

A Legacy Reclaimed

In a cultural landscape filled with reboots and revivals, Felton's reprisal of Draco stands out as a rare moment of genuine continuity. It's more than nostalgia—it's an evolution of a beloved character, performed by the actor who helped define him.

As Isaacs put it so movingly, he'll be front row, eyes misty, watching his on-screen son take the stage. And for millions of fans, that reunion is pure magic.