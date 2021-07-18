The Milwaukee Bucks need only one more victory over the Phoenix Suns to claim this season's NBA title. Their last championship win was way back in 1971, and they will be looking to break that drought this year when they return home for game six on Wednesday, July 21.

The Bucks edged to a 3-2 lead in the series, after taking a 123-119 victory in game 5 against the Suns.

It was a come-from-behind victory, with the Suns enjoying a 16-point lead by the second quarter. However, the Bucks bounced back in the second half led by "The Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 32 points and nine rebounds. Khris Middleton also contributed a whopping 29 points and seven rebounds. Jrue Holiday pitched in with 27 points, making it a real team effort for the Bucks.

"We've got to keep playing good basketball. We kept our composure, we kept fighting. This is the NBA Finals, so you got to give everything you got. And that's what the team did tonight," said Antetokounmpo after the match, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Devin Booker tried to manufacture a late comeback for the Suns, but his 40 points were not enough to stop the rampaging Bucks. Chris Paul also fought valiantly until the end, scoring 21 points and 11 assists. They did come close however, with the lead having been whittled down to a single point at 120-119 with 56.6 seconds to go.

However, Holiday made a crucial steal off Booker in the final minute of the match and fed Antetokounmpo who slammed in a dunk with 13.5 secs left on the clock. He missed a free throw but they were able gain back possession before Middleton was sent to the line with a foul. He scored one of his two free throws to end the match with the Bucks 4 points ahead.

Milwaukee will host game 6 as favourites to win, but the Suns will do everything they can to force the series down to the wire with a potential game 7.