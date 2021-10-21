LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have one thing in common with the Los Angeles Lakers - all three players lost their debut games with the purple and gold. The Lakers "Big Three" failed their first real test on Tuesday night when the franchise succumbed 121-114 to the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers are among the favourites to challenge for the Larry O'Brien trophy this season following the arrival of Westbrook, but showed a lack of chemistry in their first outing together. Frank Vogel will be hoping to change that when the Phoenix Suns visit the Staples Center on Friday night.

James and Davis finished the night with 34 and 33 points respectively, but it was Westbrook who failed to show up in the opening game of the season for the Lakers. The former Washington Wizards cager had a team-worst plus/minus of minus-23 in 35 minutes and finished with eight points on 4-for-13 shooting and four turnovers.

Westbrook was obviously down after his disappointing debut for the Lakers, but James and Davis ensured that they did not let their colleague's head drop. The Lakers duo lifted up their new teammate with James asking Westbrook to go home and "watch a comedy."

"I told Russ to go home and watch a comedy," James said, as quoted on ESPN. "Do something that can put a smile on his face. He's so hard on himself. I told him, 'Don't be so hard on yourself. It's one game.'"

Davis, on the other hand, remembered the time when James gave him the same pep talk after he had lost his first game with the Lakers. The former New Orleans Pelicans star hopes his words will help Westbrook get over his first game disappointment and move forward when the Suns visit on Friday.

"My first time, I sat next to LB, he looked at me, and he said, 'You're fine, this is Game 1,'" Davis recalled. "He's laughing. He's joking on the phone. And I'm like, 'Why am I upset then?' And I kind of just went with the flow. And it's the same thing with Russ. And I told him the same thing. 'I'm the same way you were.' We said some things to him, and he smiled and things like that, so I expect him to be better in the game Friday."