Golf clubs across the UK are undergoing a significant transformation. By incorporating padel courts, currently the fastest-growing racket sport in the country, many clubs have reinvented themselves as vibrant social hubs that remain active throughout the entire year. This evolution not only helps attract a broader and more diverse membership base but also provides valuable new revenue streams. Moreover, these clubs are creating welcoming and inclusive environments where families, beginners, and seasoned players of all ages can come together to enjoy sport, socialise, and build lasting connections.

Why Padel Courts Are the Fastest-Growing Trend in UK Golf Clubs

Padel has seen explosive growth. Since 2019, the number of courts in the UK has increased from fewer than 100 to nearly 900 today. Player participation has soared from around 15,000 to over 400,000 in just five years. This surge is reshaping how golf clubs operate, with padel emerging as a key asset for attracting younger, more diverse audiences and enhancing year-round engagement.

Thomas Munt, General Manager at St Ives (Hunts) Golf Club, explains: 'Padel is a great addition to our facilities... it's highly sociable, great fun and easy to pick up, you don't need any previous racket experience'.

His experience highlights how padel is helping clubs stay active and welcoming outside the traditional golf season.

How Adding Padel Courts Benefits Club Revenue and Membership

The advantage of padel courts lies in their compact size. Unlike tennis courts, multiple padel courts fit into smaller areas without reducing golf holes. This maximises space efficiency, allowing clubs to offer more activities.

Clubs generate additional revenue from court bookings, coaching sessions, and tournaments. The influx of families and younger players often boosts club restaurant and bar sales.

Changing the Culture: Golf Clubs as Social and Family-Friendly Hubs

Traditionally, golf clubs were exclusive spaces primarily for golf. Now, with padel courts, they welcome beginners, families, and casual players year-round. The result is a more inclusive environment, appealing to a wider community.

This inclusivity is crucial as clubs compete with other leisure venues. Padel's social nature encourages members to stay longer, participate more, and bring friends, enriching the club culture.

Overcoming Challenges: Noise and Planning for Padel Installation

While padel offers many benefits, installing courts can present challenges, particularly regarding noise complaints and planning restrictions. Some clubs have faced opposition from local residents concerned about noise levels. To address this, many venues have successfully implemented measures such as installing sound-absorbing fences, limiting playing hours, and engaging with neighbours early in the planning process.

Clear and proactive communication with the local community often helps reduce conflicts and build support for padel facilities.

What the Future Holds for Padel in UK Golf Clubs

The Lawn Tennis Association forecasts over 1,000 padel courts across the UK by the end of 2025, signalling ongoing growth. Golf clubs embracing padel diversify their offerings, secure fresh revenue streams, and future-proof their business.

As the sport continues to expand, clubs that prioritise padel will stay competitive and socially vibrant.

Padel is much more than a new sport on the green, it's a catalyst transforming UK golf clubs into thriving, inclusive social hubs open all year. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or new to racket sports, padel courts offer fresh ways to connect, compete, and have fun.