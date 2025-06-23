The Houston Rockets have stunned the NBA world by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. While trade rumours surrounded Durant, few expected Houston to land the superstar forward without dismantling their young core. As it stands, the Rockets have secured one of the biggest names in basketball without breaking their future. Here's how they managed it — and what it means for the team's cap space and 2025 lineup.

What Houston Gave Up and What They Kept

The Rockets parted ways with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round selections. In return, they received Kevin Durant, who is entering the final year of his current contract valued at approximately $54.7 million.

What stands out is who didn't leave. Houston held onto Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Cam Whitmore, the core of their young, high-upside roster. This move positions the Rockets for immediate relevance without abandoning their developmental trajectory.

Financial Flexibility: The Key to Pulling It Off

A major reason this trade was possible lies in Houston's financial positioning. As sources told ESPN, the deadline for Fred VanVleet's massive $44.9 million team option was pushed back to 29 June, which gave the Rockets flexibility to adjust their payroll. Coupled with Dillon Brooks' outgoing contract, the Rockets were able to absorb Durant's salary within league cap rules.

Additionally, several of Houston's core players are still on rookie-scale contracts. Şengün, Smith Jr., and Thompson all provide strong on-court value at a low financial cost. This efficient payroll structure enabled general manager Rafael Stone to make a splash without pushing the Rockets into luxury tax territory, at least for now.

Rockets Lineup 2025: How Durant Fits In

Kevin Durant's arrival reshapes Houston's projected 2025 starting lineup. Assuming VanVleet returns, the Rockets could start with:

PG: Fred VanVleet

SG: Amen Thompson

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Jabari Smith Jr.

C: Alperen Şengün

Durant's scoring versatility and length offer immediate upgrades on both ends of the court. His ability to play both forward positions gives head coach Ime Udoka options without disrupting the development of key players. Şengün can remain the offensive fulcrum in the post, while Thompson and Smith provide defence and spacing around Durant.

A Win-Now Move Without Sacrificing the Future

The Rockets' front office has pulled off a rare feat in today's NBA: acquiring a superstar while retaining long-term assets. Durant may be 36, but his performance last season (26.6 points per game on 53 percent shooting) suggests he still has plenty left to give.

Houston still holds future draft assets and owns the Bird rights to key players like Şengün, giving them flexibility to build further. Should Durant choose to extend his stay, the Rockets can offer him a two-year, $122 million extension, keeping the window open for a potential title run through 2027.

Core Intact, Star Secured: Are the Rockets Built to Win Now?

Houston's acquisition of Kevin Durant could mark a new era for the franchise. It is a calculated risk, but one made possible by smart roster management and cap strategy. With their core lineup intact and a superstar in tow, the Rockets are no longer just rebuilding — they're ready to compete.

Whether this bold move leads to playoff success or introduces new challenges, one thing is clear: the Rockets are betting big, but they're doing it on their terms.