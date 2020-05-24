In the last few years, even before LeBron James said he "feels" he is the best player of all time after winning the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers, there was already some buzz among young people proclaiming him as the GOAT. In the past few days, the debate hit an all-time high at the conclusion of "The Last Dance," a documentary series on the career of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls. NBA Legend Magic Johnson, shared his opinion on the matter.

Here is what the five-time NBA champion had to say about it:

"LeBron James is a great basketball player, one of the all-time greatest that's ever played the game. LeBron James, to me, when you think about all-around basketball players, he's probably the best of all time. An all-around basketball player. But when you want to say 'who's the greatest ever,' it's still Michael Jordan."

Apart from LeBron himself, Johnson is probably the most decorated player to discuss the matter in public. Many people support LeBron, including some NBA players. But according to Magic, LeBron is only better than Jordan in one category, as an all-around player.

According to Clutch Points, Johnson's opinion is worth more than "two cents," as Johnson knows what he is talking about. In his 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, he won 5 NBA Championships, 3 Finals MVP awards, 3 Regular Season MVP awards, 2 NBA All-Star awards, 4 League Assist Leader, and 2 League Steals Leader awards. Apart from the two championship rings, that's almost the same as LeBron's list of individual accolades.

But Magic said that the LeBron James story isn't over, he could still win two or three more championships before he retires. That would put James in a position to overtake Johnson and maybe even Jordan. According to Johnson, Jordan and the Bulls' 6-0 finals performance proves that Jordan is the best player of all time (The first championship was against Johnson himself and the Lakers).

According to Johnson, the GOAT doesn't have to "beat" the best team of all time like when James hit the game-winning shot to complete a 3-1 comeback to win the NBA Finals in 2016 against the Golden State Warriors. GSW at the time had their 73-9 (all-time best) regular-season record. That event made James proclaim himself as the GOAT. However, Johnson's definition of the true GOAT leads his team and rampages through the entire league year after year. The GOAT doesn't have to "beat" anyone, he is the person to "beat."