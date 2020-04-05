New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that the NBA, the New York Knicks, and the Brooklyn Nets collaborated with China's consul general, Huang Ping, to donate one million surgical masks to the New York City area.

The masks are in short supply and are desperately needed by essential workers who are fighting to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Brooklyn Nets owners Joe and Clara Tsai also donated 1,000 ventilators, which are expected to arrive within the coming week. Tsai is co-founder and executive vice-chairman of the Alibaba Group, a China-based wholesale product online marketplace. The Alibaba Group already donated a million masks and half a million coronavirus testing kits to New York City.

The Nets is the NBA team with the highest number of infected players. Superstar Kevin Durant, who tested positive, plays for the Brooklyn Nets this season after being traded from the Golden State Warriors. Three other anonymous Brooklyn Nets players are confirmed to have COVID-19.

The Knicks owner, the Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman James Dolan, is also confirmed to have the virus. Dolan is currently experiencing "little to no symptoms," and is self-isolating.

According to the National Post, New York State reported a world-record one-day increase of 10,841 cases from Friday to Saturday. It also recorded the deadliest day last Friday at 630.

New York City is one of the world's most populous urban centers. It has a population of almost 9 million people and a density of 26,403 people per square mile. The highest in the USA. The city now has 113,704 confirmed cases and 3,565 deaths. It accounts for over 40% of all the cases in the USA and its territories.

Brooklyn is a "borough" or district in New York City. The Nets moved from its original home New Jersey to Barclays Center in 2012, and took its geographic name.

The NBA, WNBA, and their players have donated over $50 million to help coronavirus relief efforts. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer donated $250 million through his foundation to several charities and research institutions in an effort to help.