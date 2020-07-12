The Disney-NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, where the NBA plans to finish the 2019-2020 season, is in full swing with all 22 teams present and accounted for and practicing as of Saturday. Disney World will allow players to have exclusive access to select Disney World attractions and amenities as part of their stay in the bubble.

Players, staff, coaches and media personnel are expected to spend the next few months in the bubble until the end of the season or when their team is eliminated from the championship race. They are strongly discouraged from leaving the "secure" bubble environment, but can leave with permission.

However, if anyone does leave, they will have to (re)submit to a 14-day mandatory quarantine when they return before rejoining the community. With NBA games scheduled every 3-4 days, players who leave could miss as many as five games.

As part of the effort to prevent anyone from leaving the community, people in the bubble can access attractions such as Disney's top coasters, including Expedition Everest, Rock "N" Roller Coaster, and Test Track.

They will also be allowed to put in some tee time at Disney's Palm Golf Course, Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course and Disney's Magnolia Golf Course. Up to four members of the community are allowed to play a round of golf, six days a week.

Guided fishing tours at the Grand Marina and the Disney Springs entertainment complex for shopping and dining will also be available for the NBA community members.

The families of NBA players, coaches, and staff members are expected to join their loved ones once the playoffs begin in September.

According to Yard Barker, a memo circulated within the community, giving them access to such facilities. Open slots for the amenities will be released ahead of time, but some places need to be booked 48 hours in advance and are on a "first come first serve" basis.

Access will only be allowed after theme parks are closed for the day. It is to prevent the NBA community from interacting with the general public, especially with the COVID-19 cases rising sharply in Florida.