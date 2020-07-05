Traditionally, the summer league is a chance for teams to warm up before the long 82-game regular-season schedule. It is also a chance to test team chemistry and strategy in the long road to an NBA championship. This year, at the NBA-Disney bubble in Florida, the league released a scrimmage schedule for the 22 teams. This serves as a warm-up to restart the 2019-2020 season that's been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the early days of the pandemic, when talks of the season restart were being discussed, many coaches and trainers were concerned that players might not be able to play at their best after a long break. It could also threaten their health if they play high-impact games without conditioning their minds and bodies. Those concerns are warranted, and as part of the solution, the NBA scheduled scrimmage games in Orlando to act as the summer league and warm-up for the season restart.

According to Yahoo Sports, the mini-summer league/scrimmage schedule will start a week before the official restart of the 2019-2020 season on July 30.

Here is the complete list of exhibition games.

Wednesday, July 22

Orlando Magic v Los Angeles Clippers

Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat

Thursday, July 23

San Antonio Spurs v Milwaukee Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers v Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz

Friday, July 24

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets v Toronto Raptors

Saturday, July 25

Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

Miami Heat v Utah Jazz

Brooklyn Nets v San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards

Denver Nuggets v New Orleans Pelicans

Sunday, July 26

Philadelphia 76ers v Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics

Indiana Pacers v Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers v Toronto Raptors

Houston Rockets v Memphis Grizzlies

Monday, July 27

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers

Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic v Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans v Milwaukee Bucks

Tuesdays, July 28

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs v Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers

Boston Celtics v Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers

It appears that most teams will have a 2-3 day break before the official season restart. Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans will play the first team affected by to the coronavirus, the Utah Jazz, on July 30.