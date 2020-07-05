Traditionally, the summer league is a chance for teams to warm up before the long 82-game regular-season schedule. It is also a chance to test team chemistry and strategy in the long road to an NBA championship. This year, at the NBA-Disney bubble in Florida, the league released a scrimmage schedule for the 22 teams. This serves as a warm-up to restart the 2019-2020 season that's been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the early days of the pandemic, when talks of the season restart were being discussed, many coaches and trainers were concerned that players might not be able to play at their best after a long break. It could also threaten their health if they play high-impact games without conditioning their minds and bodies. Those concerns are warranted, and as part of the solution, the NBA scheduled scrimmage games in Orlando to act as the summer league and warm-up for the season restart.
According to Yahoo Sports, the mini-summer league/scrimmage schedule will start a week before the official restart of the 2019-2020 season on July 30.
Here is the complete list of exhibition games.
Wednesday, July 22
Orlando Magic v Los Angeles Clippers
Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets
New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets
Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat
Thursday, July 23
San Antonio Spurs v Milwaukee Bucks
Portland Trail Blazers v Indiana Pacers
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz
Friday, July 24
Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers
Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics
Houston Rockets v Toronto Raptors
Saturday, July 25
Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic
Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings
Miami Heat v Utah Jazz
Brooklyn Nets v San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards
Denver Nuggets v New Orleans Pelicans
Sunday, July 26
Philadelphia 76ers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics
Indiana Pacers v Dallas Mavericks
Portland Trail Blazers v Toronto Raptors
Houston Rockets v Memphis Grizzlies
Monday, July 27
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers
Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets
Orlando Magic v Denver Nuggets
New Orleans Pelicans v Milwaukee Bucks
Tuesdays, July 28
Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat
Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns
San Antonio Spurs v Indiana Pacers
Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers
Boston Celtics v Houston Rockets
Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers
It appears that most teams will have a 2-3 day break before the official season restart. Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans will play the first team affected by to the coronavirus, the Utah Jazz, on July 30.