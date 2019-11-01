Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been doing wonders for the Los Angeles Lakers after a 3-1 start in the 2019-2020 NBA season.

The Lakers have yet to activate two important pieces in their season run with the return of Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo in the next few days and weeks.

Dwight Howard has been enjoying his resurgence with the Lakers, filling in well on the position vacated by DeMarcus Cousins who is out for the rest of the season.

Nonetheless, the popular franchise team is looking at filling up their weaknesses at the point guard and wing position.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst bared that the Lakers are still waiting for Andre Iguodala to be available in the waivers to help in the wing position.

Los Angeles has been using LeBron James at the point guard position and putting in wing players Avery Bradley and Danny Green to join Davis and Javale McGee. On defence, they are using Bradley to guard the opposing point guard while James shifts to defend a taller player.

The only way for the Lakers to improve their lineup will be through trades, now that they have a full roster in hand. Their most tradable assets are Kuzma and Green but both players are unlikely to be traded.

Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and McGee all have a no-trade clause in their contracts, thus making it more difficult to dig deep to find an attractive tradable asset.

The Lakers will also have a hard time sweetening the pot since they can't trade any first-round picks and not having any second-round picks until 2023.

If the trade bait fails, the Lakers still have the buyout market to look at and it is where they could get a decent option. Expect them to be waving a chance for top players to get a shot at winning a championship with the team.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will have to pull out a rabbit from the hat to secure a vital piece to their championship aspirations in the James-Davis era. Rest assured that they will try to give it their best shot with an aging James at the tail end of his career.