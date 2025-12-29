Is America going to have robots working like humans? US President Donald Trump spoke very clearly about the new role of robots and artificial intelligence in the American workforce, words that have gone viral and prompted debates.

His words imply a very strong belief that technological advancement, including the use of robotics and AI, will play a huge part in the country's economic future. Although critics have questioned the coherence of this idea, the main point was unmistakable.

It seems that the US President clearly said that robots would not replace human workers but instead would work as important helpers, increasing productivity while preserving or even expanding employment opportunities. This very contentious stance is especially important now when AI's impact on jobs becomes one of the most worrying issues in labour markets around the world.

Trump's AI Vision: Robots as the US Workforce

During his statement, President Trump stated that the United States would need 'robots helping us' alongside human labour to meet economic and industrial demands. Moreover, he said that as the country builds up manufacturing capacity and invests in emerging technologies, mechanical aids would be necessary.

Trump also said that robots and artificial intelligence tools would work in sync with traditional manpower and that both would be paid well and contribute to an unseen and large level of employment. In his own words,

'We're going to have tremendous workforce availability. We're also going to have robots helping us. We're going to have a lot of robots helping us because we need it. And because we're going to town, we're building a lot between the AI and the auto plants. So, we're going to need robots. We're going to have robots, but that's going to help us. We're going to have tremendous workforce. And in order to operate, you're always going to need people. You know, you could have robots, but you're going to have to get somebody to start those robots, and you're going to have to improve the robots. But we're going to have robotic factories plus manpower. So, we're going to have enough. We're going to need the help of robots and other forms of uh, I guess you could say employment. We're going to be employing a lot of artificial things.'

Trump: "We're gonna need the help of robots and other forms of ... I guess you could say employment. We're gonna be employing a lot of artificial things." pic.twitter.com/Sh5CIINfW7 — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 28, 2025

Trump added that more people are currently working in the United States than at any time in its history, as he said,

'But the beauty is we're going to have more jobs than we've ever had. Just so you know, a number came out the other day. We have more jobs right now in the United States. More people are working right now in the United States than at any time in the history of our country. Think of that. Pretty amazing. So, we'll have the help of, you know, mechanical help, if you want to call it that, but we'll have uh tremendous employment. Uh, they'll be paid a lot of money. They'll make.. they'll do better than they ever did.'

While the President's message was a bit vague in some aspects, the main idea is that automation and AI should be framed as tools for economic growth, not existential threats to employment. This view is backed by official efforts being taken by many companies worldwide to use AI in ways that enhance competitiveness.

However, critics pointed out that Trump's words avoided clear specifics and sometimes appeared disconnected from the difficult realities of AI adoption. But even after that, the actual policy direction matters because the debate about AI and jobs is both immediate and multifaceted.

Will AI Replace Humans at Jobs?

The answer is not simple because the question of whether AI will create more jobs than it displaces is one of the most contentious economic and social issues of our time. On the one hand, many studies point to the disruptive potential of AI and automation to replace certain types of work. For example, research says that artificial intelligence could automate large portions of labour in sectors where tasks are repetitive or predictable, such as manufacturing, administrative support, and basic data entry.

Moreover, some reports point out that in a fully automated scenario, AI could replace up to 57 per cent of work hours across major industries, particularly in roles that involve routine tasks. On a bigger scale, investment bank Goldman Sachs has estimated that AI could displace hundreds of millions of jobs worldwide by 2030.

At the same time, a nuanced and educated view of the evidence also shows that AI may not simply eliminate jobs but transform them and create new opportunities. This is not new, as historical adoption of new technologies has often led to net job growth over time, even as some roles vanished.

A telling report found that for every 85 million jobs lost to automation, 97 million new roles could be created in emerging fields such as AI development, data science, machine collaboration and cybersecurity.

Furthermore, many economists have said that the jobs created by AI may require different skills, shifting demand towards roles involving digital literacy, problem solving, creativity and interpersonal engagement, which are areas where machines struggle to match human performance.

But this also means that lower skilled workers who do not have these skills might suffer, unless governments around the world take proactive action to convert this kind of labour into skilled labour that can be employed.