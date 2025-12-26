AI is getting good, scary good. An extremely surreal AI generated video has gone super viral on social media, as it showed the most popular characters from cinema and television in an insane crossover that has entertained and unsettled viewers in equal measure, for many reasons.

The clip imagines Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in a snowy scene with Kevin McCallister from Home Alone, only for Marvel's Deadpool to hijack the fun a bit inappropriately. But the chaos does not stop there and gets crazier when John Wick arrives in his car, followed by Dominic Toretto from the Fast & Furious franchise and, in a final absurd twist, Daenerys Targaryen flying overhead on a dragon. The story portrayed with the very real likeness of the actors and their voices is absolutely mind boggling.

Alongside the video, a tweet has also gone viral saying that if AI can create something this imaginative and realistic now, the traditional film industry, especially Hollywood, might be in real danger. But before we get into that, this video needs to be viewed to absorb the capabilities and tech advancements of AI today.

What Happens in the Viral Hollywood Crossover AI Video

This video has been posted in some places as a fun Christmas theme video. The video opens with a wintry scene seemingly set in the world of Harry Potter. Harry Potter, which is played by Daniel Radcliffe; Ron Weasley, portrayed by Rupert Grint; and Hermione Granger, played by Emma Watson, are building a snowman in a random street. Suddenly, Kevin McCallister, the mischievous child from Home Alone, famously played by Macaulay Culkin, appears. And, despite the actor being an adult in real life now, he is still a kid in the video.

He cheerfully offers the trio a carrot to complete the snowman's face. It's important to point out that while these actors have grown up, their younger versions are used here, and they look exactly the same as they did in the movies, even their voices are the same. This shows how crazily good AI has become at creating these scenes.

Then the humour turns absolutely absurd when Deadpool, the irreverent Marvel anti-hero portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, enters the scene. In a crude comedic moment, he places the offered carrot not as the snowman's nose but instead on the lower part of the snowman in the pelvic region. Soon after, John Wick, the stoic assassin played by Keanu Reeves, arrives in his car, asking about his missing dog, again very randomly, a reference to the emotional hero in the John Wick films. Deadpool hilariously and creepily responds with inappropriate humour, saying that he could be Wick's new dog, much to Wick's disgust.

No sooner has this nonsensical exchange finished than Dominic Toretto, the super popular street racer from the Fast & Furious franchise, played by Vin Diesel, drives onto the scene in his muscle car. He is searching for his family, which is a running theme in the Fast & Furious films. Then, for reasons that remain inexplicable by any logic, Harry Potter, Ron, Hermione, Kevin and Deadpool all pile into Dom's car with him drinking a Corona beer as they speed off.

Finally, in an ending that no one can predict, the climax comes when they crash into John Wick's car. The concluding shot sees Daenerys Targaryen, the dragon riding queen from Game of Thrones plyed by Emilia Clarke, laughing as she flies overhead on a dragon, again showing the video's outrageous tone. Again, all these actors were shown as spitting copies of their real versions, they all looked exactly the same, even though the actors today have aged. The scariest thing was how accurate their voices were. Here is the full video:

Completely random… but different 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ha9S1evrv7 — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) December 24, 2025

How AI Video Technology Could Challenge Hollywood

Now, along with the video itself, a tweet about the creation has also gone viral. The tweet reads: 'If AI-generated video looks like this now, imagine how it will be in the future. The film industry as we know it today only has a few years left'. The comment clearly got everyone thinking, with many internet users asking questions about how quickly AI technology is developing and what that might mean for the future of storytelling and entertainment.

If AI-generated video looks like this now, imagine how it will be in the future.



The film industry as we know it today only has a few years left. pic.twitter.com/hdcU9TGpHT — Jesse Cohen (@JesseCohenInv) December 25, 2025

The viral mashup is a humorous example of how far AI generated video has come today, but it also points to a big debate around the technology's impact on the film industry. Artificial intelligence, especially generative models capable of producing images, sound and moving pictures, is advancing very fast.

Models such as Google's Veo 3 are already creating short video clips with a level of realism that can be difficult to distinguish from traditional footage, complete with audio generation and cinematic visuals.

This giant increase in capability has led to both excitement and worry. On one hand, AI tools can streamline production workflows, reduce costs and open new creative opportunities for independent filmmakers who did not have the resources to produce high quality video content.

But on the other hand, AI generated content leads to ethical questions about consent and copyright. This is because deepfakes and synthetic videos can use an actor's likeness without permission, potentially infringing on personality rights and copyright law.