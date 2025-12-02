New images of the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS indicate that the comet may be erupting in multiple ice volcanoes as it travels through the inner solar system. The eruptions appear to release gas, dust and frozen material from beneath the surface.

The findings were presented in a study posted to arXiv and mark one of the most detailed attempts to understand the behaviour of an object older than the Sun itself. The material jets observed around the comet resemble those seen on icy dwarf planets and frozen moons orbiting beyond Neptune, which strengthens interest in the comet's origins.

Researchers reporting the results said the cryovolcanoes became more active as 3I/ATLAS moved closer to the Sun. The increase in temperature and solar radiation likely destabilised volatile compounds inside the nucleus. As these pockets warmed, they expelled material in forceful bursts, producing visible plumes. The study noted that this behaviour accounts for the strange patterns observed in earlier telescope images. These plumes created speculation about internal layering and the presence of ancient ices that formed in the early universe.

A Rare Object Older Than the Solar System

Scientists involved in the project said the comet is estimated to be between 7 and 14 billion years old, which predates the formation of the Sun. This age places 3I/ATLAS among the oldest objects ever observed passing through the solar system. Its arrival offered scientists a rare opportunity to study material that originates from another star system and carries chemical signatures from the universe's earliest period.

The investigation described the comet as chemically rich. Its properties link it to distant frozen bodies that orbit beyond Neptune. The similarities suggest that many planetary systems may form icy outer regions that resemble our own Kuiper Belt. These common traits help scientists build models that describe how planets, moons and comets evolve in different environments.

Growing Scientific Interest in Volcanic Activity Beyond the Solar System

Cryovolcanism has been documented on worlds such as Enceladus, Europa and Pluto. Observations of 3I/ATLAS place interstellar objects within this category for the first time.

This expands the known locations where ice volcanoes can occur and raises questions about how widespread such processes might be. The study's authors noted that activity on the comet fits existing theories about how heat and pressure can trigger eruptions even in extreme cold.

The findings also connect to broader scientific discussions about how small icy bodies may preserve organic compounds. Eruptions occasionally bring pristine material to the surface. If these substances formed around other stars, their presence in our solar system provides clues about the distribution of complex molecules throughout the galaxy. These events add context to ongoing research on planetary formation, comet chemistry and the boundaries of habitability.

New Angle: Ice Volcanoes Revive Debate on Potential Alien Chemistry

The new angle emerging from the study focuses on how the cryovolcanic activity on 3I/ATLAS has intensified debate around alien chemistry rather than alien life.

Although there is no evidence of biological processes on the object, the eruptions release ancient compounds that formed billions of years before the Sun. These materials can help scientists identify the types of molecules that developed in early star systems. Such molecules form the starting point for later chemical evolution on planets.

The study encourages discussion about whether interstellar comets could transport prebiotic compounds across star systems. While this question remains open, the plumes observed on 3I/ATLAS demonstrate that ice volcanoes can preserve and distribute ancient material. This contributes to ongoing efforts to map the chemical pathways that lead to habitable environments.

Broader Use of Interstellar Objects in Planetary Research

Interest in 3I/ATLAS has grown alongside new research about Earth's early formation. A separate report from Live Science discussed how samples from the Apollo missions and meteorites reveal insights into Earth's violent beginnings. These investigations align with the study of 3I/ATLAS by showing how ancient material provides windows into the processes that shape planets, moons and comets.

As scientists examine new images and refine their models, 3I/ATLAS remains a rare and valuable source of data. Its cryovolcanic behaviour adds depth to existing knowledge about icy worlds and contributes to the growing catalogue of interstellar objects that pass through our solar system.