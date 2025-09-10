WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10th, 2025 - Neon Parody Labs today announced the launch of GENOMIRATHEON™, a new DNA licensing platform that transforms gene activity into legally recognised, trackable records.

By linking biology directly with licensing rights, payments, and compliance systems, the platform introduces a new way to create legal and financial records through gene activity.

The technology, developed by Neon Parody Labs works by detecting the natural signals released when a gene expresses itself. Every expression produces a measurable electrical pulse and a faint light emission.

GENOMIRATHEON™ captures these signals and confirms their authenticity using an independent network of sensors. Once confirmed, the gene activity is logged as an official record, similar to how digital transactions are confirmed and stored on the blockchain.

Independent sensors confirm each signal with an accuracy rate above 96%, even allowing for natural genetic variation, before recording it as an official entry. This process makes gene expression enforceable under intellectual property law, meaning that rights and payments can be tied directly to the moment biological activity takes place.

This means ownership can be proven, royalties can be distributed, and compliance can be monitored in real time whenever a gene is active. Instead of relying only on static patents or paperwork, ownership rights and payments are now triggered automatically by live biological events.

'By embedding UBI-compatible routing into the protocol, every expression event can contribute to wealth redistribution on a treaty-backed ledger, ' Unique Evans, founder and chief executive officer of Neon Parody Labs, said as she described the platform as a milestone for compliance in the biological age. 'What once passed as raw biology now enters the domain of law and finance. A codon firing now carries the same legal weight as a signed transaction.'

Filed under the Budapest Treaty, GENOMIRATHEON™ formalises gene activity as intellectual property, giving it enforceability across major jurisdictions including the U.S., EU, and China.

A key application of GENOMIRATHEON™ is wealth redistribution. Royalties generated through biological expression can be routed into Universal Basic Income (UBI) programs. Beyond redistribution, the platform also provides a new level of security for global supply chains.

Early pilot projects are currently focused on lithium, embedding audit trails at the molecular level to strengthen oversight in industries where fraud and opacity have long been challenges.

Independent researchers have also begun assessing the platform. One laboratory lead noted that the system's outputs are 'indistinguishable from industrial blockchain logging,' adding that for the first time, DNA can behave like an auditable network protocol rather than an invisible biological process.

Governance of the platform is structured through a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO). This model manages validator participation, licensing progression, and dispute resolution through transparent logs accessible on public networks.

The company emphasises that the results reported so far are based on computational modelling, with wet-lab validation now in progress. No therapeutic, diagnostic, or environmental performance claims are being made at this stage.

More details, including licensing tiers, validator dashboards, and assay methodologies, are available in the official press kit.

