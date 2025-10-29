In a political world often tethered to earthly concerns of policy and economics, a prominent US senator has cast his gaze skyward, offering a perspective on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) that veers from science fiction into the realm of the supernatural.

JD Vance has voiced his scepticism about the popular extraterrestrial narrative, suggesting that these mysterious phenomena might not be visitors from other planets, but could instead be angels or even demons. This departure from the typical discourse on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) introduces a spiritual dimension to a debate that has captivated humanity for decades.

Vance's assertions position him as a unique voice in the ongoing conversation about UFOs, which has recently gained significant traction within governmental and military circles. While many officials focus on potential national security threats or the technological implications of advanced craft, Vance ponders a different, more ancient possibility rooted in faith and unseen forces.

Are They Aliens, Angels, or Something Else Entirely?

Rather than committing to a belief in extraterrestrial life, the senator suggests that the phenomena people witness could be interpreted through a spiritual lens. 'If another person sees an alien, maybe I see an angel or a demon', he explained, highlighting the subjective nature of such extraordinary experiences. He questions the default assumption that these encounters must involve beings from other worlds.​

His stance challenges the conventional narrative that has long dominated popular culture and ufology. Vance proposes that humanity might be contending with something far closer to home, yet infinitely more mysterious than interstellar travellers. 'Is it aliens or is it our guardian angel?' he mused, or more ominously, 'is it a not so guardian force that doesn't care about us or in fact actively wishes us harm?'.​

A Belief in Unseen Spiritual Forces

At the heart of Vance's argument is his profound conviction in a world beyond the purely physical. 'I'm a big believer that there are like spiritual forces working on the physical world that a lot of us don't see and a lot of us don't understand', he stated. This worldview frames the UFO phenomenon not as a matter of undiscovered species or advanced technology, but as a potential manifestation of a spiritual reality that coexists with our own.​

This perspective suggests that what one person might label a UFO, another could perceive as a divine messenger or a malevolent entity. For Vance, the core issue is not what these things are made of, but what their intentions might be. His focus is on the moral and spiritual implications of these unexplained events, urging a sense of caution and introspection.

From Extraterrestrial Visitors to Demonic Foes?

The senator does not claim to have definitive answers, admitting, 'I don't know the answer to that question'. Instead of speculating on intergalactic politics, his response is one of personal faith and moral fortitude. 'What I try to do is I try to say my prayers, I try to be as good of a person as I can be and I try to do a good job and hopefully that's all I need to do'.​

This approach transforms the UFO debate from a scientific inquiry into a deeply personal and spiritual one. By raising the possibility of angels and demons, Vance reframes the entire discussion, suggesting that humanity might not be on the cusp of first contact, but rather engaged in an age-old struggle between forces of good and evil that have always been with us.