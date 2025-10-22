The internet is in uproar after Harvard astrophysicist Dr Avi Loeb warned people to 'take vacations before October 29', hinting that something extraordinary might happen in space. His remarks come as reports of strange 'two moons' in the night sky, ongoing UFO sightings, and the discovery of an interstellar object named 3I/ATLAS stir public anxiety. While scientists insist there is no cause for alarm, speculation about an imminent alien event is spreading faster than a meteor shower.

The Mystery of 3I/ATLAS

3I/ATLAS, an object roughly the size of Manhattan, was first detected hurtling through space earlier this year. What makes it so unusual, according to astronomers, is its unpredictable movement and strange chemical composition. Some experts have even compared it to the famous interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua', which passed through our solar system in 2017 and triggered similar debate about extraterrestrial technology.

Dr Loeb, known for his controversial theories about alien life, has suggested that 3I/ATLAS might not be a simple rock from space. 'The possibility that this object could be artificial cannot be ignored,' he told an audience at a recent astronomy conference.

NASA has repeatedly assured the public that 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth and will pass at a safe distance. However, the lack of detailed data has led to online claims that agencies are withholding information.

'Two Moons' and the Quasi-Moon Phenomenon

Adding to the frenzy is the discovery of a small object orbiting near Earth called 2025 PN7. Scientists call it a 'quasi-moon' because, unlike our real Moon, it doesn't orbit Earth directly but stays close as it travels around the Sun.

Astronomer Carlos de la Fuente Marcos explained that 2025 PN7 is likely between 18 and 36 metres wide. 'It is small, faint and surprising in how long it has remained hidden,' he said.

In several parts of the world, skywatchers have reported seeing what appeared to be two moons shining at once, though experts insist the second object is simply sunlight reflecting off 2025 PN7. Still, the timing of this discovery, alongside the approach of 3I/ATLAS, has only deepened public fascination. Many online users are calling it a 'sign in the heavens', interpreting it as an omen linked to Loeb's 29 October warning.

UFO Sightings and Alien Theories Multiply

Meanwhile, UFO reports have surged across the globe in the past month. From bright spherical lights over Nevada to fast-moving objects spotted in Eastern Europe, enthusiasts believe Earth is being visited in preparation for something bigger.

A new documentary titled The Age of Disclosure, set to stream next month, adds fuel to the fire. It claims to expose an '80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life', featuring testimony from former intelligence officials. Congressman André Carson is quoted in the film saying, 'These are otherworldly things performing manoeuvres never seen before.'

Critics dismiss the film as fearmongering, but its timing could not be more convenient. Conspiracy theorists argue that the sudden spike in sightings, mysterious government meetings, and new satellite launches hint at a coordinated effort to prepare humanity for either contact or control. Some believe the world's elite are engineering a 'fake alien invasion' to consolidate power under a single global authority.

Experts Urge Calm Amid Growing Panic

Despite the mounting speculation, astronomers and space agencies maintain that there is no reason to panic. The European Space Agency stated that 'no credible evidence' supports claims of an alien encounter or threat linked to 3I/ATLAS. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory also reiterated that the object will safely pass millions of kilometres from Earth.

Dr Loeb, whose comments triggered the uproar, later clarified that he did not predict disaster. Instead, he said his 'take a vacation' remark was a call for people to appreciate life and remain curious about what lies beyond. 'Science thrives on mystery,' he explained. 'We must observe before we assume.'

Still, for many, the combination of two moons, interstellar visitors, and unexplained lights in the sky feels too coincidental to ignore.